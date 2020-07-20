Masks: type IIR from Cardinal Health – destroy affected lots (MDA/2020/021)

Action

Identify, stop using and immediately dispose of all lots relating to BWM028 of the Cardinal Type IIR masks. See below for lot numbers.

If you have a shortage of Type IIR masks, please notify National Supply Distribution Response (NSDR) on 0800 915 9964 who will arrange an emergency delivery if required.

For all general enquiries for the PPE Dedicated Channel, call their customer services on 0800 876 6802.

Action by

Anyone who uses these masks.

Deadlines for actions

Actions underway: 27 July 2020

Actions complete: 03 August 2020

Device details

There is one affected product:

Mask, Type IIR

Supplier: Cardinal Health

NPC: BWM028

MPC: AT74535UK

Applies to all lots of AT74535UK

0120GLP09 0516KLP09 0302FLP09 0516MLP09 0305HLP09 0517CLP10 0310GLP09 0517JLP09 0321FLP09 0518CLP10 0321FLP09 0518LLP09 0327FLP09 0518LLP09 0402HLP09 0519ALP10 0408HLP09 0519KLP09 0411FLP09 0519MLP09 0411HLP09 0520CLP10 0413HLP09 0520JLP09 0416HLP09 0520LLP09 0419HLP09 0521KLP09 0422HLP09 0521MLP09 0425HLP09 0522ALP10 0428HLP09 0522LLP09 0431HLP09 0523CLP10 0501ALP10 0523JLP09 0502BLP10 0523MLP09 0502CLP10 0524KLP09 0502LLP09 0524LLP09 0503DLP10 0525ALP10 0503JLP09 0525JLP09 0503KLP09 0526CLP10 0504ALP10 0526LLP09 0504LLP09 0526MLP09 0505BLP10 0527KLP09 0506ALP10 0528JLP09 0506JLP09 0528LLP09 0506KLP09 0529CLP10 0506LLP09 0529KLP09 0508DLP10 0529MLP09 0508KLP09 0530JLP09 0508MLP09 0531CLP10 0509JLP09 0531KLP09 0510KLP09 0511ALP10 0511JLP09 0511MLP09 0513ALP10 0513KLP09 0513MLP09 0514JLP09 0516ALP10

Problem / background

The PPE dedicated supply channel sent their customers an Important Customer Alert on 26 June 2020 (ICA: 003). The MHRA is publishing this Medical Device Alert to help broadcast the actions in the ICA.

Although these masks meet the breathability, filtration and splash resistance requirements of BS EN 14683, in light of ongoing monitoring, further complaints reported and testing from the manufacturer on the masks, the MHRA recommends that all lots of this product are disposed of locally.

Safety details

You will see that boxes have been labelled with a new expiry date. This is because they were subject to shelf life extension testing by the manufacturer in 2013/2014 and passed a number of relevant tests to support a new expiry date.

When potential issues were identified in May 2020, a sample size of 7 lots was put through additional testing by the manufacturer in June 2020. Six lots did not pass a material inspection of the foam strip.

However, these masks meet the breathability, filtration and splash resistance requirements of BS EN 14683.

Enquiries

England

Send enquiries about this notice to MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2020/021 or 2020/005/014/401/005.

Technical aspects

Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk

Clinical aspects

Devices Clinical Team, MHRA



Tel: 020 3080 7274

Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in England use the Yellow Card reporting page

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland)



Tel: 028 9052 3868

Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on the website.

Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.

Scotland

Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC), Health Facilities Scotland, NHS National Services Scotland



Tel: 0131 275 7575

Email: nss.iric@nhs.net

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email IRIC to request a webform account. For more information, or if you can’t access the webform, visit the website: how to report an adverse incident

Wales

Population Healthcare Division, Welsh Government



Tel: 03000 255278 or 03000 255510

Email: Haz-Aic@gov.wales

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Wales, use the Yellow Card reporting page and follow specific advice for reporting in Wales in MDA/2004/054 (Wales).

Download document

MDA/2020/021