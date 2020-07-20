Masks: type IIR from Cardinal Health – destroy affected lots (MDA/2020/021)

Foam strip on the mask can flake and enter the wearer’s airway or mouth; ties and/or stitching may detach from the mask.

Action

  • Identify, stop using and immediately dispose of all lots relating to BWM028 of the Cardinal Type IIR masks. See below for lot numbers.
  • If you have a shortage of Type IIR masks, please notify National Supply Distribution Response (NSDR) on 0800 915 9964 who will arrange an emergency delivery if required.
  • For all general enquiries for the PPE Dedicated Channel, call their customer services on 0800 876 6802.

Action by

Anyone who uses these masks.

Deadlines for actions

Actions underway: 27 July 2020

Actions complete: 03 August 2020

Device details

There is one affected product:

Mask, Type IIR

  • Supplier: Cardinal Health
  • NPC: BWM028
  • MPC: AT74535UK

Applies to all lots of AT74535UK

0120GLP09 0516KLP09
0302FLP09 0516MLP09
0305HLP09 0517CLP10
0310GLP09 0517JLP09
0321FLP09 0518CLP10
0321FLP09 0518LLP09
0327FLP09 0518LLP09
0402HLP09 0519ALP10
0408HLP09 0519KLP09
0411FLP09 0519MLP09
0411HLP09 0520CLP10
0413HLP09 0520JLP09
0416HLP09 0520LLP09
0419HLP09 0521KLP09
0422HLP09 0521MLP09
0425HLP09 0522ALP10
0428HLP09 0522LLP09
0431HLP09 0523CLP10
0501ALP10 0523JLP09
0502BLP10 0523MLP09
0502CLP10 0524KLP09
0502LLP09 0524LLP09
0503DLP10 0525ALP10
0503JLP09 0525JLP09
0503KLP09 0526CLP10
0504ALP10 0526LLP09
0504LLP09 0526MLP09
0505BLP10 0527KLP09
0506ALP10 0528JLP09
0506JLP09 0528LLP09
0506KLP09 0529CLP10
0506LLP09 0529KLP09
0508DLP10 0529MLP09
0508KLP09 0530JLP09
0508MLP09 0531CLP10
0509JLP09 0531KLP09
0510KLP09  
0511ALP10  
0511JLP09  
0511MLP09  
0513ALP10  
0513KLP09  
0513MLP09  
0514JLP09  
0516ALP10  

Problem / background

The PPE dedicated supply channel sent their customers an Important Customer Alert on 26 June 2020 (ICA: 003). The MHRA is publishing this Medical Device Alert to help broadcast the actions in the ICA.

Although these masks meet the breathability, filtration and splash resistance requirements of BS EN 14683, in light of ongoing monitoring, further complaints reported and testing from the manufacturer on the masks, the MHRA recommends that all lots of this product are disposed of locally.

Safety details

  • You will see that boxes have been labelled with a new expiry date. This is because they were subject to shelf life extension testing by the manufacturer in 2013/2014 and passed a number of relevant tests to support a new expiry date.
  • When potential issues were identified in May 2020, a sample size of 7 lots was put through additional testing by the manufacturer in June 2020. Six lots did not pass a material inspection of the foam strip.
  • However, these masks meet the breathability, filtration and splash resistance requirements of BS EN 14683.

Distribution

If you are responsible for cascading these alerts in your organisation, these are our suggested distribution lists.

Trusts (NHS boards in Scotland)

CAS and NICAS liaison officers for onward distribution to all relevant staff including:

  • All departments
  • All staff
  • All wards

Public Health England

Directors for onward distribution to:

  • Collaborating centres
  • Consultants in communicable disease control
  • Divisional directors
  • Heads of department
  • Heads of health, safety and quality
  • Health protection nurses
  • Laboratory managers
  • PHE laboratories
  • Regional business managers
  • Regional directors
  • Regional epidemiologists
  • Regional leads
  • Regional microbiologists
  • Risk manager
  • Safety officers

General Practice

For onward distribution to all relevant staff including GPs, Practice Managers and Practice Nurses.

NHS England and NHS Improvement Regional Offices

For onward distribution to:

  • Community pharmacy
  • Dentists
  • Optometrists

Social services

Liaison officers for onward distribution to all relevant staff including:

  • Back care/manual handling advisors
  • Care at home staff
  • Care management team managers
  • Children’s disability services
  • Community care staff
  • Day centres (older people, learning disabilities, mental health, physical disabilities, respite care, autistic services)
  • Disability equipment stores
  • Education departments for equipment held in schools
  • Environmental health officers
  • Equipment stores
  • Equipment supplies managers
  • In-house domiciliary care providers (personal care services in the home)
  • In-house residential care homes
  • Loan store managers
  • Loaned equipment store managers
  • Occupational health departments
  • Occupational therapists
  • Schools with hoists
  • Transport managers
  • Wheelchair and seating service managers

Independent distribution

Establishments registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) (England only)

  • Adult placement
  • Care homes providing nursing care (adults)
  • Care homes providing personal care (adults)
  • Clinics
  • Domiciliary care providers
  • Further education colleges registered as care homes
  • Hospices
  • Hospitals in the independent sector
  • Independent treatment centres
  • Nursing agencies
  • Private medical practitioners

Establishments registered with OFSTED

  • Children’s services
  • Educational establishments with beds for children
  • Residential special schools

Please note: CQC and OFSTED do not distribute these alerts. Independent healthcare providers and social care providers can sign up to receive MDAs directly from the Central Alerting System (CAS) by sending an email to safetyalerts@mhra.gov.uk and requesting this facility.

Enquiries

England

Send enquiries about this notice to MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2020/021 or 2020/005/014/401/005.

Technical aspects

Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk

Clinical aspects

Devices Clinical Team, MHRA

Tel: 020 3080 7274

Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in England use the Yellow Card reporting page

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland)

Tel: 028 9052 3868

Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on the website.

Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.

Scotland

Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC), Health Facilities Scotland, NHS National Services Scotland

Tel: 0131 275 7575

Email: nss.iric@nhs.net

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email IRIC to request a webform account. For more information, or if you can’t access the webform, visit the website: how to report an adverse incident

Wales

Population Healthcare Division, Welsh Government

Tel: 03000 255278 or 03000 255510

Email: Haz-Aic@gov.wales

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Wales, use the Yellow Card reporting page and follow specific advice for reporting in Wales in MDA/2004/054 (Wales).

