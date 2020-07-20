Masks: type IIR from Cardinal Health – destroy affected lots (MDA/2020/021)
Foam strip on the mask can flake and enter the wearer’s airway or mouth; ties and/or stitching may detach from the mask.
Action
- Identify, stop using and immediately dispose of all lots relating to BWM028 of the Cardinal Type IIR masks. See below for lot numbers.
- If you have a shortage of Type IIR masks, please notify National Supply Distribution Response (NSDR) on 0800 915 9964 who will arrange an emergency delivery if required.
- For all general enquiries for the PPE Dedicated Channel, call their customer services on 0800 876 6802.
Action by
Anyone who uses these masks.
Deadlines for actions
Actions underway: 27 July 2020
Actions complete: 03 August 2020
Device details
There is one affected product:
Mask, Type IIR
- Supplier: Cardinal Health
- NPC: BWM028
- MPC: AT74535UK
Applies to all lots of AT74535UK
|0120GLP09
|0516KLP09
|0302FLP09
|0516MLP09
|0305HLP09
|0517CLP10
|0310GLP09
|0517JLP09
|0321FLP09
|0518CLP10
|0321FLP09
|0518LLP09
|0327FLP09
|0518LLP09
|0402HLP09
|0519ALP10
|0408HLP09
|0519KLP09
|0411FLP09
|0519MLP09
|0411HLP09
|0520CLP10
|0413HLP09
|0520JLP09
|0416HLP09
|0520LLP09
|0419HLP09
|0521KLP09
|0422HLP09
|0521MLP09
|0425HLP09
|0522ALP10
|0428HLP09
|0522LLP09
|0431HLP09
|0523CLP10
|0501ALP10
|0523JLP09
|0502BLP10
|0523MLP09
|0502CLP10
|0524KLP09
|0502LLP09
|0524LLP09
|0503DLP10
|0525ALP10
|0503JLP09
|0525JLP09
|0503KLP09
|0526CLP10
|0504ALP10
|0526LLP09
|0504LLP09
|0526MLP09
|0505BLP10
|0527KLP09
|0506ALP10
|0528JLP09
|0506JLP09
|0528LLP09
|0506KLP09
|0529CLP10
|0506LLP09
|0529KLP09
|0508DLP10
|0529MLP09
|0508KLP09
|0530JLP09
|0508MLP09
|0531CLP10
|0509JLP09
|0531KLP09
|0510KLP09
|0511ALP10
|0511JLP09
|0511MLP09
|0513ALP10
|0513KLP09
|0513MLP09
|0514JLP09
|0516ALP10
Problem / background
The PPE dedicated supply channel sent their customers an Important Customer Alert on 26 June 2020 (ICA: 003). The MHRA is publishing this Medical Device Alert to help broadcast the actions in the ICA.
Although these masks meet the breathability, filtration and splash resistance requirements of BS EN 14683, in light of ongoing monitoring, further complaints reported and testing from the manufacturer on the masks, the MHRA recommends that all lots of this product are disposed of locally.
Safety details
- You will see that boxes have been labelled with a new expiry date. This is because they were subject to shelf life extension testing by the manufacturer in 2013/2014 and passed a number of relevant tests to support a new expiry date.
- When potential issues were identified in May 2020, a sample size of 7 lots was put through additional testing by the manufacturer in June 2020. Six lots did not pass a material inspection of the foam strip.
- However, these masks meet the breathability, filtration and splash resistance requirements of BS EN 14683.
Distribution
If you are responsible for cascading these alerts in your organisation, these are our suggested distribution lists.
Trusts (NHS boards in Scotland)
CAS and NICAS liaison officers for onward distribution to all relevant staff including:
- All departments
- All staff
- All wards
Public Health England
Directors for onward distribution to:
- Collaborating centres
- Consultants in communicable disease control
- Divisional directors
- Heads of department
- Heads of health, safety and quality
- Health protection nurses
- Laboratory managers
- PHE laboratories
- Regional business managers
- Regional directors
- Regional epidemiologists
- Regional leads
- Regional microbiologists
- Risk manager
- Safety officers
General Practice
For onward distribution to all relevant staff including GPs, Practice Managers and Practice Nurses.
NHS England and NHS Improvement Regional Offices
For onward distribution to:
- Community pharmacy
- Dentists
- Optometrists
Social services
Liaison officers for onward distribution to all relevant staff including:
- Back care/manual handling advisors
- Care at home staff
- Care management team managers
- Children’s disability services
- Community care staff
- Day centres (older people, learning disabilities, mental health, physical disabilities, respite care, autistic services)
- Disability equipment stores
- Education departments for equipment held in schools
- Environmental health officers
- Equipment stores
- Equipment supplies managers
- In-house domiciliary care providers (personal care services in the home)
- In-house residential care homes
- Loan store managers
- Loaned equipment store managers
- Occupational health departments
- Occupational therapists
- Schools with hoists
- Transport managers
- Wheelchair and seating service managers
Independent distribution
Establishments registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) (England only)
- Adult placement
- Care homes providing nursing care (adults)
- Care homes providing personal care (adults)
- Clinics
- Domiciliary care providers
- Further education colleges registered as care homes
- Hospices
- Hospitals in the independent sector
- Independent treatment centres
- Nursing agencies
- Private medical practitioners
Establishments registered with OFSTED
- Children’s services
- Educational establishments with beds for children
- Residential special schools
Please note: CQC and OFSTED do not distribute these alerts. Independent healthcare providers and social care providers can sign up to receive MDAs directly from the Central Alerting System (CAS) by sending an email to safetyalerts@mhra.gov.uk and requesting this facility.
Enquiries
England
Send enquiries about this notice to MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2020/021 or 2020/005/014/401/005.
Technical aspects
Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk
Clinical aspects
Devices Clinical Team, MHRA
Tel: 020 3080 7274
Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in England use the Yellow Card reporting page
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Tel: 028 9052 3868
Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on the website.
Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.
Scotland
Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC), Health Facilities Scotland, NHS National Services Scotland
Tel: 0131 275 7575
Email: nss.iric@nhs.net
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email IRIC to request a webform account. For more information, or if you can’t access the webform, visit the website: how to report an adverse incident
Wales
Population Healthcare Division, Welsh Government
Tel: 03000 255278 or 03000 255510
Email: Haz-Aic@gov.wales
To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Wales, use the Yellow Card reporting page and follow specific advice for reporting in Wales in MDA/2004/054 (Wales).
Download document