Letters and medicine recalls sent to healthcare professionals in June 2021

In June 2021, the following letters were sent or provided to relevant healthcare professionals:

Medicine Recalls and Notifications

In June 2021, recalls and notifications for medicines were issued on:

Company led medicines recall: Noidecs T20/C4 (THC 20%; CBD <4%) Indica Cannabis Flower (unlicensed medicine) and Noidecs T20/C4 (THC 20%; CBD <4%) Sativa Cannabis Flower (unlicensed medicine). Issued 09 June 2021. A batch of Noidecs T20/C4 Indica Cannabis Flower, and a batch of sativa cannabis flower are being recalled due to potential contamination with mould. The affected batches of these unlicensed medicines are being recalled as a precautionary measure. Stop supplying the batches immediately, quarantine all remaining stock and return to supplier.

National Patient Safety Alert: Class 1 Medicines Recall Notification: Recall of Co-codamol 30/500 Effervescent Tablets, Batch 1K10121, Zentiva Pharma UK Ltd, due to precautionary risk of causing overdose, NatPSA/2021/004/MHRA. Issued 16 June 2021. A batch of Co-codamol 30/500 Effervescent Tablets is being recalled due to varying levels of active ingredients present in the tablets. An investigation has identified tablets with lower levels of the active ingredients codeine and paracetamol than displayed on the label, and there is also a potential risk for some tablets to contain higher levels of these active ingredients. Stop supplying the batch immediately, quarantine all remaining stock and return to supplier. Healthcare professionals should contact all patients dispensed the affected batch and request them to urgently return the tablets for a replacement, and also advise patients to report any side effects to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Bristol Laboratories Limited, Brown & Burk UK Ltd, Teva UK Ltd, Irbesartan-containing and Losartan-containing products, EL (21)A/14. Issued 17 June 2021. Batches of the following medicines are being recalled by multiple manufacturers: irbesartan 75mg, 150mg and 300mg film coated tablets; losartan potassium 50mg and 100mg film coated tablets; irbesartan/hydrochlorothiazide 150mg/12.5mg, 300mg/12.5mg and 300mg/25mg film coated tablets. This is a precautionary recall as batches have been identified to be contaminated with an impurity of mutagenic potential. Stop supplying the batch immediately, quarantine all remaining stock and return to supplier. The MHRA will provide further updates as our investigation progresses. Healthcare professionals should advise patients not to stop taking their medicine without consulting their doctor or pharmacist.

Article citation: Drug Safety Update volume 14, issue 12: July 2021: 5.