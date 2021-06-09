Company led medicines recall: Noidecs T20/C4 (THC 20%; CBD <4%) Indica Cannabis Flower (unlicensed medicine) and Noidecs T20/C4 (THC 20%; CBD <4%) Sativa Cannabis Flower (unlicensed medicine)

The importer and distributor of the above products (Eaststone Limited) has informed us of reports that two affected batches may be contaminated with mould.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
9 June 2021
Medicines recall/notification
Pharmacy
9 June 2021

CLMR Number

CLMR (21)A/04

MDR Number

MDR 034-06/21

Company Name

Eaststone Limited MS 32967

Product description

Noidecs T20/C4 (THC 20%; CBD <4%) Indica Cannabis Flower (unlicensed medicine)

Noidecs T20/C4 (THC 20%; CBD <4%) Sativa Cannabis Flower (unlicensed medicine)

Lot Number/ Expiry

Product Name Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed
Noidecs T20/C4 (THC 20%; CBD 4%) Sativa Cannabis Flower 14NS2021002 Dec 2021 10g 09-Apr-2021
Noidecs T20/C4 (THC 20%; CBD 4%) Indica Cannabis Flower 14NI2021002 Dec 2021 10g 30-Apr-2021

Brief Description of Problem

The importer and distributor of the above products (Eaststone Limited) has informed us of reports that two affected batches may be contaminated with mould. Therefore, these batches are being recalled as a precautionary measure. This recall is being issued as a company-led recall due to the limited number of packs distributed, and Eaststone Limited have full traceability of the onward distribution by their customers.

Advice for healthcare professionals and wholesalers

  • Stop supplying the batches above immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and liaise with Eaststone Limited on the return process.

  • Patients should contact their pharmacist or doctor for advice regarding the affected batches supplied. Where available, arrangements are being made by Eaststone Limited to supply patients with unaffected batches.

  • Any suspected defect of the medicine and/or side effects should be reported via the Yellow Card scheme.

Company Contact for medical information enquiries

For medical information enquiries, please contact: Omair Sattar

Email: omair.sattar@eaststone.co.uk

Tel: 01942 841 704

Company Contact for stock enquiries

For stock information enquiries, please contact: Omair Sattar

Email: omair.sattar@eaststone.co.uk

Tel: 01942 841 704

