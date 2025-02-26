Letters and medicine recalls sent to healthcare professionals in January 2025

Letters

In January 2025, the following letters were sent or provided to relevant healthcare professionals:

Medicine Recalls and Notifications

In January 2025, recalls and notifications for medicines were issued on:

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Bristol Laboratories Limited, Amlodipine Bristol Lab 2.5 mg Tablets, EL (25)A/04. Issued 30 January 2025. Bristol Laboratories Limited is recalling the batches specified in this notification as a precautionary measure due to possible microbial contamination.

UPDATE: Class 2 Medicines Recall: Tesco Health Dry Cough Relief 200ml, Asda Strong Dry Tickly Cough 200ml, Almus Dry Cough Relief & Bells Dual Action Dry Cough, EL(25)A/03. Issued 22 January 2025. Bells Healthcare is recalling the listed batches of dextromethorphan hydrobromide BP containing products as a precautionary measure, due to foreign material detected in some bottles.

Class 4 Medicines Notification: Irbesartan 150 mg and 300 mg film-coated tablets, EL(25)A/02. Issued 13 January 2025. Jubilant Pharmaceuticals NV has informed the MHRA that the Patient information leaflet (PIL) in the cartons for the batches listed in this notification include an outdated PIL.