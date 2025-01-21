Class 2 Medicines Recall: Tesco Health Dry Cough Relief 200ml, Asda Strong Dry Tickly Cough 200ml, Almus Dry Cough Relief & Bells Dual Action Dry Cough, EL(25)A/03
Bells Healthcare is recalling the listed batches of dextromethorphan hydrobromide BP containing products as a precautionary measure, due to foreign material detected in some bottles.
DMRC reference number
DMRC-34222471
Company name
Bell, Sons & Co (Druggists) Ltd T/A Bells Healthcare
Tesco Health Dry Cough Relief 200ml, PL 03105/0076
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|235B1
|01/09/2025
|200ml
|Sep 2022
|240C3
|01/03/2026
|200ml
|Apr 2023
|242C1
|01/07/2026
|200ml
|Dec 2023
|245C3
|01/09/2026
|200ml
|Oct 2023
Asda Strong Dry Tickly Cough 200ml, PL 03105/0076
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|236B1
|01/12/2025
|200ml
|Feb 2023
|240C2
|01/03/2026
|200ml
|May 2023
|243C1
|01/08/2026
|200ml
|Aug 2023
|245C2
|01/09/2026
|200ml
|Oct 2023
|246C1
|01/11/2027
|200ml
|Dec 2023
|247D1
|01/02/2027
|200ml
|Mar 2024
|248D1
|01/04/2027
|200ml
|Jun 2024
|250D1
|01/07/2027
|200ml
|Nov 2024
Almus Dry Cough Relief, PL 03105/0076
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|249D1
|01/06/2027
|200ml
|Jul 2024
Bells Dual Action Dry Cough, PL 03105/0076
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|237C1
|01/01/2026
|200ml
|Feb 2023
|238C1
|01/01/2026
|200ml
|Oct 2023
|239C1
|01/01/2026
|200ml
|Feb 2023
|242C2
|01/07/2026
|200ml
|Oct 2024
|243C2
|01/08/2026
|200ml
|Dec 2023
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: dextromethorphan hydrobromide BP
Brief description of the problem
Bells Healthcare is recalling the listed batches of dextromethorphan hydrobromide BP containing products as a precautionary measure, due to foreign material detected in some bottles. The contamination was identified by a single customer complaint and the investigation and analysis remains ongoing. Bells Healthcare is taking precautionary action to recall the potentially impacted batches at Retail, Pharmacy and Wholesaler level and this issue may impact a number of different liveries, as listed in this notification.
Advice for healthcare professionals and retailers
Stop supplying the listed batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Advice for patients
No action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy, Retailer and Wholesaler level recall. Patients should be vigilant for any visible contamination and contact a healthcare professional if they have any concerns related to the product.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Further information
For medical information enquiries please contact: Trevor Price, QPPV, trevor.price@bells-healthcare.com
For stock control enquiries please contact: Chris Bracken chris.bracken@bells-healthcare.com
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Yours faithfully
Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574
