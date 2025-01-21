Class 2 Medicines Recall: Tesco Health Dry Cough Relief 200ml, Asda Strong Dry Tickly Cough 200ml, Almus Dry Cough Relief & Bells Dual Action Dry Cough, EL(25)A/03

DMRC reference number

DMRC-34222471

Company name

Bell, Sons & Co (Druggists) Ltd T/A Bells Healthcare

Tesco Health Dry Cough Relief 200ml, PL 03105/0076

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 235B1 01/09/2025 200ml Sep 2022 240C3 01/03/2026 200ml Apr 2023 242C1 01/07/2026 200ml Dec 2023 245C3 01/09/2026 200ml Oct 2023

Asda Strong Dry Tickly Cough 200ml, PL 03105/0076

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 236B1 01/12/2025 200ml Feb 2023 240C2 01/03/2026 200ml May 2023 243C1 01/08/2026 200ml Aug 2023 245C2 01/09/2026 200ml Oct 2023 246C1 01/11/2027 200ml Dec 2023 247D1 01/02/2027 200ml Mar 2024 248D1 01/04/2027 200ml Jun 2024 250D1 01/07/2027 200ml Nov 2024

Almus Dry Cough Relief, PL 03105/0076

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 249D1 01/06/2027 200ml Jul 2024

Bells Dual Action Dry Cough, PL 03105/0076

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 237C1 01/01/2026 200ml Feb 2023 238C1 01/01/2026 200ml Oct 2023 239C1 01/01/2026 200ml Feb 2023 242C2 01/07/2026 200ml Oct 2024 243C2 01/08/2026 200ml Dec 2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: dextromethorphan hydrobromide BP

Brief description of the problem

Bells Healthcare is recalling the listed batches of dextromethorphan hydrobromide BP containing products as a precautionary measure, due to foreign material detected in some bottles. The contamination was identified by a single customer complaint and the investigation and analysis remains ongoing. Bells Healthcare is taking precautionary action to recall the potentially impacted batches at Retail, Pharmacy and Wholesaler level and this issue may impact a number of different liveries, as listed in this notification.

Advice for healthcare professionals and retailers

Stop supplying the listed batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for patients

No action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy, Retailer and Wholesaler level recall. Patients should be vigilant for any visible contamination and contact a healthcare professional if they have any concerns related to the product.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further information

For medical information enquiries please contact: Trevor Price, QPPV, trevor.price@bells-healthcare.com

For stock control enquiries please contact: Chris Bracken chris.bracken@bells-healthcare.com

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

