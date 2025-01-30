DMRC reference number

DMRC-34542920

Company name

Bristol Laboratories Limited

Amlodipine Bristol Lab 2.5 mg Tablets, PL 17907/0435

SNOMED Code

38095611000001108

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed MF23016 July 2025 28 29/9/2023 MF23017 July 2025 28 9/10/2023 MF23018 July 2025 28 16/10/2023 MF23019 July 2025 28 26/10/2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: amlodipine besilate

Brief description of the problem

Bristol Laboratories Limited is recalling the batches specified in the table as a precautionary measure due to possible microbial contamination.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for patients

No further action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. There have been no reports of patients being harmed or becoming ill from taking this medicine. Patients should continue to take medicines from this batch as prescribed by your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact: Notifications@bristol-labs.co.uk

For stock control enquiries please contact: Notifications@bristol-labs.co.uk

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Bristol Laboratories Limited, Amlodipine Bristol Lab 2.5 mg Tablets, EL (25)A/04