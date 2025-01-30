Class 2 Medicines Recall: Bristol Laboratories Limited, Amlodipine Bristol Lab 2.5 mg Tablets, EL (25)A/04
Bristol Laboratories Limited is recalling the batches specified in the table as a precautionary measure due to possible microbial contamination.
DMRC reference number
DMRC-34542920
Company name
Bristol Laboratories Limited
Amlodipine Bristol Lab 2.5 mg Tablets, PL 17907/0435
SNOMED Code
38095611000001108
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|MF23016
|July 2025
|28
|29/9/2023
|MF23017
|July 2025
|28
|9/10/2023
|MF23018
|July 2025
|28
|16/10/2023
|MF23019
|July 2025
|28
|26/10/2023
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: amlodipine besilate
Brief description of the problem
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Advice for patients
No further action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. There have been no reports of patients being harmed or becoming ill from taking this medicine. Patients should continue to take medicines from this batch as prescribed by your healthcare professional.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Further Information
For medical information enquiries please contact: Notifications@bristol-labs.co.uk
For stock control enquiries please contact: Notifications@bristol-labs.co.uk
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Yours faithfully
Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574
