Field Safety Notices: 27 February to 3 March 2023

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Abbott: Trifecta Valve, Trifecta Valve w. Glide Technology

27 February 2023

Aortic Heart Valve Bioprosthesis Model: TF-19A, TF-21A, TF23A, TF25A, TF-27A, TF-29A, TFGT-19A, TFGT-21A, TFGT-23A, TFGT-25A, TFGT-27A, and TFGT-29A

MHRA reference: 5090800

Avanos: BALLARD Oral Care Swabs

07 February 2023

Oral care kit, single use

MHRA reference: 5096769

Bridge to Life: Belzer UW Cold Storage Solution & Belzer MPS

26 February 2023

MHRA reference: 5093511

Elekta: Leksell Stereotactic System / Neurosurgical Instruments

February 2023

Stereotactic Surgery System, Neurological Model: A2800-26, A2800-15, A2600-01, A2200-01, 907807,50398-01, 307165, 60377-02, 60377-01, 50376-01,14001050, 1002248

MHRA reference: 5093589

HTKD Medical: Obstetric Suction Cup

04 August 2022

Model: HK-TT-Q-A, HK-TT-Q-B 8

MHRA reference: 5090810

Siemens Healthineers: Luminos dRF/Agile/Agile max/dRF max/Omnia max

XP056/22/S, XP057/22/S

Stationary fluoroscopic (urologic) x-ray system

MHRA reference: 5090803

Stryker: HOFFMANN LRF Bone Transport Struts

RA2022-3209549 February 2023

MHRA reference: 5097825