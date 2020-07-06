Abbott Trifecta / Trifecta GT bioprosthetic aortic heart valves: cases of structural valve deterioration (SVD) (MDA/2020/019)

Action

Read Abbott’s Technical Bulletin, dated 13 January 2020, on the Trifecta/Trifecta GT bioprosthetic surgical aortic heart valve (Appendix A in the PDF).

Note precautions regarding proper valve sizing and handling in accordance with the instructions for use (IFU): implantation of an inappropriately large bioprosthesis may result in stent deformation, valvular incompetence, and/or damage to the surrounding tissue do not oversize the valve do not bend the titanium valve stent. The titanium valve stent is not designed as a flexible stent.

Identify those patients implanted with a 1st generation Trifecta valve and consider implementing enhanced follow-up.

Due to delays caused by the recent COVID-19 healthcare crisis, we are aware that follow-up and assessments may not take place at normal frequency or in the usual manner. Follow-up recommendations should be risk assessed and completed as soon as possible.

Report suspected or actual adverse events involving all heart valves through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not.

Action by

Cardiothoracic surgeons / cardiologists

Deadlines for actions

Actions underway: 03 August 2020

Actions complete: 28 September 2020

Medical Device Safety Officers (in England): ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.

Device details

Abbott Trifecta Valve: Models TF-19A, TF-21A, TF-23A, TF-25A, TF-27A, TF-29A

Abbott Trifecta Valve with Glide Technology (GT): Models TFGT-19A, TFGT-21A, TFGT-23A, TFGT-25A, TFGT-27A, TFGT-29A

1st generation Trifecta aortic surgical replacement valve, originally manufactured by St. Jude Medical, (now Abbott +), was first CE marked (market approval) in March 2010

An ‘improved’ Trifecta valve became available from August 2015

The Trifecta GT valve was CE marked in February 2016

Model number Description GTIN TF-19A TRIFECTA VALVE, 19MM 05414734052016 TF-21A TRIFECTA VALVE, 21MM 05414734052023 TF-23A TRIFECTA VALVE, 23MM 05414734052030 TF-25A TRIFECTA VALVE, 25MM 05414734052047 TF-27A TRIFECTA VALVE, 27MM 05414734052054 TF-29A TRIFECTA VALVE, 29MM 05414734052061 TFGT-19A 19mm Trifecta GT Final Package - WR 05415067018205 TFGT-21A 21mm Trifecta GT Final Package - WR 05415067018212 TFGT-23A 23mm Trifecta GT Final Package - WR 05415067018229 TFGT-25A 25mm Trifecta GT Final Package - WR 05415067018236 TFGT-27A 27mm Trifecta GT Final Package - WR 05415067018243 TFGT-29A 29mm Trifecta GT Final Package - WR 05415067018250

+Abbott purchased St. Jude Medical in January 2017

Problem / background

Since 2010, the MHRA has received 65 UK adverse incident reports relating to 1st generation Trifecta and ‘improved’ Trifecta valves; 5 relate to the Trifecta GT valve.

Most of these reports (57) relate to revision (explant or valve-in-valve repair) due to some form of structural valve deterioration (SVD). The most common reported problems were leaflet damage and/or valvular insufficiency along with a range of other associated concerns. Time to failure, where known, ranged from perioperative to 8 years, with approximately half occurring between 2 to 3 years post implant. Data from our reports does not appear to show any increased tendency for early degeneration associated with valve size See Appendix B in the PDF for more information on these reports.

The MHRA has been monitoring the frequency and nature of these reports over time and working with the manufacturer to understand the factors and mechanism of these potential complications.

Data accumulated by Abbott through their Trifecta long-term (10 year) follow-up and durability studies conclude acceptable clinical outcomes. However, the manufacturer acknowledges that the design of the 1st generation Trifecta valve may increase the likelihood of early degeneration. Specifically, the SVD seen may be a result of having a valve design with externally mounted leaflets, in combination with a stent that may be deformed during implant. Improvements to the valve leaflets and reinforcement of the stent which were implemented in later designs, are expected to reduce this risk (see Appendix B in the PDF).

Abbott has cited important factors that may influence the risk of SVD in these valves, including implant technique (in their technical bulletin) together with other precautions listed in the associated IFU.

As well as creating abnormal stress and strain to the valve, oversizing the Trifecta/Trifecta GT valve could also result in direct contact between the stent post and the aortic wall, which may result in decreased valve durability due to abrasion or fusion of the posts with the aortic wall.

Recently published independent case report studies and articles (though not RCTs - see Appendix B in the PDF for more information), have also helped to draw attention to this issue. One new significant paper based on data from the Finnish National Database (FinnValve registry), reports a SVD rate disparity between Trifecta and a comparator valve. Abbott confirm that all 13 Trifecta revision events reported in this paper, relate to the 1st generation Trifecta vale.

It is likely that most cases of early valve failure such as those outlined above, will be detected either during routine patient surveillance or hospital admission. However, MHRA is recommending that patients who received the 1st generation Trifecta valves are identified and considered for more frequent (enhanced) follow-up*. This advice is due to the potential increased risk of valve deformation during implant, as well as accumulating signals from published case report studies and articles. The form and extent of this follow-up (above the standard annual) should be determined locally on a case-by-case basis.

2017 was the last year that the 1st generation Trifecta was sold in the U.K. Their manufacturing dates range from 09 December 2014 to 15 June 2015, with a shelf life of 4 years. Hence the last valves would have expired in June 2019

The MHRA encourages cardiothoracic surgeons and cardiologists to continue to report all adverse incident reports, including early events of SVD / NSVD (non-structural valve deterioration), to both the manufacturer and the MHRA.

Name: Luke Gilbertson – Quality Assurance and Regulatory Compliance Specialist (UK & Ireland)

Tel: 01213060482

Email: michael.gilbertson@abbott.com

Download document

MDA/2020/019