Field Safety Notices: 16 to 20 October 2023
List of Field Safety Notices from 16 to 20 October 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Armstrong Medical: AMSORB PLUS PREFILLED G-CAN 1.0L
07 June 2023 Carbon Dioxide Absorbent Cartridge Model: AMAB3801 and AMAB3801GE MHRA reference: 27480439, 2022/002/010/701/049
CareDx: AlloSeq Assign
13 October 2023 MHRA reference: 27467544, 2023/010/013/601/021
Integra: Cranial Access Kit without drugs, bits
19 October 2023 Craniotomy Kit MHRA reference: 27482178, 2023/010/019/601/023
Medtronic: Mazor X System
October 2023 FA1350 MHRA reference: 27477298, 2023/010/018/601/067
Randox: Liquid Protein Calibrators
19 July 2023 Multiple clinical chemistry Protein IVD, Calibrato MHRA reference: 27477474, 2023/007/020/601/043
Siemens Healthineers: ARTIS icono ceiling
October 2023 Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital MHRA reference: 27474442, 2023/010/017/601/073
Stryker: TissueMend
October 2023 Multi purpose surgical mesh, collagen MHRA reference: 27469920
Stryker: Ambulance Stretcher, Electrohydraulic
October 2023 RA2023 - 3303078
Model: 6507
MHRA reference: 27480883
Vygon: POLYFILM
16 August 2023 Synthetic polymer semi-permeable film dressing Model: PF121401 MHRA reference: 27482143, 2023/009/029/601/006