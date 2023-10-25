Field Safety Notices: 16 to 20 October 2023

List of Field Safety Notices from 16 to 20 October 2023.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
25 October 2023
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
25 October 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Armstrong Medical: AMSORB PLUS PREFILLED G-CAN 1.0L

07 June 2023 Carbon Dioxide Absorbent Cartridge Model: AMAB3801 and AMAB3801GE MHRA reference: 27480439, 2022/002/010/701/049

CareDx: AlloSeq Assign

13 October 2023 MHRA reference: 27467544, 2023/010/013/601/021

Integra: Cranial Access Kit without drugs, bits

19 October 2023 Craniotomy Kit MHRA reference: 27482178, 2023/010/019/601/023

Medtronic: Mazor X System

October 2023 FA1350 MHRA reference: 27477298, 2023/010/018/601/067

Randox: Liquid Protein Calibrators

19 July 2023 Multiple clinical chemistry Protein IVD, Calibrato MHRA reference: 27477474, 2023/007/020/601/043

Siemens Healthineers: ARTIS icono ceiling

October 2023 Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital MHRA reference: 27474442, 2023/010/017/601/073

Stryker: TissueMend

October 2023 Multi purpose surgical mesh, collagen MHRA reference: 27469920

Stryker: Ambulance Stretcher, Electrohydraulic

October 2023 RA2023 - 3303078 Model: 6507
MHRA reference: 27480883

Vygon: POLYFILM

16 August 2023 Synthetic polymer semi-permeable film dressing Model: PF121401 MHRA reference: 27482143, 2023/009/029/601/006

Published 25 October 2023