Field Safety Notices: 6 to 10 June 2022

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Axis-Shield: RPR

27 May 2022

IVDs, bacteriology

Model: FRPR500

MHRA reference: 2022/005/030/601/503

Radiometer: ABL700/ ABL800 FLEX Analyzer

12 May 2022 URGENT

IVDs, extra laboratory testing

MHRA reference: 2022/005/012/590/002