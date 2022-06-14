Field Safety Notices: 6 to 10 June 2022
Summary List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 6 to 10 June 2022
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website.
Axis-Shield: RPR
27 May 2022
IVDs, bacteriology
Model: FRPR500
MHRA reference: 2022/005/030/601/503
Radiometer: ABL700/ ABL800 FLEX Analyzer
12 May 2022 URGENT
IVDs, extra laboratory testing
MHRA reference: 2022/005/012/590/002