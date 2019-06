UK bank holidays

The next bank holiday in England and Wales is 26 August Summer bank holiday

Upcoming bank holidays in England and Wales 2019 26 August Monday Summer bank holiday 25 December Wednesday Christmas Day 26 December Thursday Boxing Day

Upcoming bank holidays in England and Wales 2020 1 January Wednesday New Year’s Day 10 April Friday Good Friday 13 April Monday Easter Monday 8 May Friday Early May bank holiday (VE day) 25 May Monday Spring bank holiday 31 August Monday Summer bank holiday 25 December Friday Christmas Day 28 December Monday Boxing Day (substitute day)

If a bank holiday is on a weekend, a ‘substitute’ weekday becomes a bank holiday, normally the following Monday.

Your employer doesn’t have to give you paid leave on bank or public holidays.

Bank holidays might affect how and when your benefits are paid.

Past bank holidays in England and Wales

Past bank holidays in England and Wales 2019 27 May Monday Spring bank holiday 6 May Monday Early May bank holiday 22 April Monday Easter Monday 19 April Friday Good Friday 1 January Tuesday New Year’s Day

Past bank holidays in England and Wales 2018 26 December Wednesday Boxing Day 25 December Tuesday Christmas Day 27 August Monday Summer bank holiday 28 May Monday Spring bank holiday 7 May Monday Early May bank holiday 2 April Monday Easter Monday 30 March Friday Good Friday 1 January Monday New Year’s Day

Past bank holidays in England and Wales 2017 26 December Tuesday Boxing Day 25 December Monday Christmas Day 28 August Monday Summer bank holiday 29 May Monday Spring bank holiday 1 May Monday Early May bank holiday 17 April Monday Easter Monday 14 April Friday Good Friday 2 January Monday New Year’s Day (substitute day)

Past bank holidays in England and Wales 2016 27 December Tuesday Christmas Day (substitute day) 26 December Monday Boxing Day 29 August Monday Summer bank holiday 30 May Monday Spring bank holiday 2 May Monday Early May bank holiday 28 March Monday Easter Monday 25 March Friday Good Friday 1 January Friday New Year’s Day

Past bank holidays in England and Wales 2015 28 December Monday Boxing Day (substitute day) 25 December Friday Christmas Day 31 August Monday Summer bank holiday 25 May Monday Spring bank holiday 4 May Monday Early May bank holiday 6 April Monday Easter Monday 3 April Friday Good Friday 1 January Thursday New Year’s Day

Past bank holidays in England and Wales 2014 26 December Friday Boxing Day 25 December Thursday Christmas Day 25 August Monday Summer bank holiday 26 May Monday Spring bank holiday 5 May Monday Early May bank holiday 21 April Monday Easter Monday 18 April Friday Good Friday 1 January Wednesday New Year’s Day

Past bank holidays in England and Wales 2013 26 December Thursday Boxing Day 25 December Wednesday Christmas Day 26 August Monday Summer bank holiday 27 May Monday Spring bank holiday 6 May Monday Early May bank holiday 1 April Monday Easter Monday 29 March Friday Good Friday 1 January Tuesday New Year’s Day