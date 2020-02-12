United Kingdom Security Vetting: Privacy and data protection

Privacy and Data Protection

The General Data Protection Regulation ( GDPR ), applied to UK law by the Data Protection Act 2018, governs the way UKSV holds and processes your personal data. We have published a Privacy Notice that explains who we share it with, who the data controllers are and what rights you have. It tells you how you can go about raising a query or how, if you are not satisfied with the way we are processing your personal data, you can make a complaint.

You can read more about the National Security Vetting privacy notice. We also recommend that you read the Cabinet Office document HMG Personnel Security Controls, which explains why we undertake national security vetting and the checks that are carried out.

Retention periods

We will retain your personal data for as long as we need to in order to safeguard national security. Normally this will be for 6 years from the date your security clearance expires, lapses or is withdrawn. However, we may need to retain some personal data for longer than this in the interests of national security or to assist our defence in legal proceedings which have already started.

Concerns about accuracy or relevance of personal data

If you feel that any of the information held on you is not correct or needs updating, or if you have concerns about the way it is processed, please contact the NSV Data Protection Officer.

Vetting Charter

we will treat our vetting applicants, referees and stakeholders fairly, openly and with respect. Vetting applicants and referees may change their mind about taking part in the vetting process at any time

any information that is given to us will be treated in confidence

vetting interviews will be carried out in private at a mutually agreed time and location

if vetting applicants or referees prefer to be interviewed by a Vetting Officer of their own sex, age profile or ethnic group, we will try to accommodate their request

vetting applicants and referees may ask us to justify any questions that they feel are irrelevant or invade their privacy unduly without good reason

we will offer the option of receiving a copy of their interview report to all vetting applicants employed or contracted by a customer that has directed us to do this. In other cases, the customer is responsible for offering their vetting applicants sight of the report when this is their policy

we will give customers, stakeholders and interviewees the chance to provide feedback about our service and the vetting process and advise them how to complain should they wish to do so

if we refuse a vetting clearance we will tell the vetting applicant what actions are available to them.

Safeguards

The vetting charter sets out the rights which people are entitled to when undergoing the vetting process. If you think the DV interview was conducted unfairly or improperly see our complaints procedure.

We treat anyone who goes through the vetting process fairly. We take care to ensure that all information we collect during the vetting process is accurate.

All personal information gathered during the vetting process is handled in the strictest confidence. If serious risks have been identified, we may discuss cases with the appropriate authority.

In a small number of cases, and only where the individual being vetted agrees, line management may be provided with some relevant information and be asked to help manage the risk. There is a remote possibility of disclosure of vetting information in connection with criminal or civil proceedings.