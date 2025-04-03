Submission and assessment timetables for innovative medicines applications

1. Introduction

This guidance should be read alongside our guidance on the MHRA’s national assessment procedure for marketing authorisation (MA) applications.

We operate fixed submission and assessment timetables for innovative medicines MA applications to facilitate consultation with the Commission on Human Medicines ( CHM ). Innovative medicines applications are defined as applications for:

New active substances (NAS), defined as active substances that have not been authorised in a medicinal product in the UK before

All biological products (derived or manufactured from a living biological system) including advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), vaccines and biosimilars

New combinations of existing active substances

Orphan medicinal products

Conditional MA or MA under exceptional circumstances

Line extensions of any of the above (for example, addition of strengths, pharmaceutical forms or routes of administration)

You should notify us of your intended submission date at least 3 months in advance, by completing the pre-submission notification form. If you are planning to submit a national MA application for a NAS, or a biological product including a biosimilar, we strongly recommend that you request a pre-submission meeting using the notification form.

2. Deadlines for initial submissions

The MA application dossier should be submitted through the MHRA submissions portal on or before the deadline (DD/MM/YYYY) as detailed below.

Submission deadline Procedure start date* (Day 0) CHM meeting (Day 83) First RFI (Day 90) 11/04/2025 02/05/2025 24/07/2025 31/07/2025 16/05/2025 06/06/2025 28/08/2025 04/09/2025 16/06/2025 07/07/2025 28/09/2025 05/10/2025 18/07/2025 08/08/2025 30/10/2025 06/11/2025 15/08/2025 05/09/2025 27/11/2025 04/12/2025 05/09/2025 26/09/2025 18/12/2025 25/12/2025 17/10/2025 07/11/2025 29/01/2026 05/02/2026 14/11/2025 05/12/2025 26/02/2026 05/03/2026 12/12/2025 02/01/2026 26/03/2026 02/04/2026 09/01/2026 30/01/2026 23/04/2026 30/04/2026 06/02/2026 27/02/2026 21/05/2026 28/05/2026 13/03/2026 03/04/2026 25/06/2026 02/07/2026 17/04/2026 08/05/2026 30/07/2026 06/08/2026 15/05/2026 05/06/2026 27/08/2026 03/09/2026 12/06/2026 03/07/2026 24/09/2026 01/10/2026 17/07/2026 07/08/2026 29/10/2026 05/11/2026 14/08/2026 04/09/2026 26/11/2026 03/12/2026 04/09/2026 25/09/2026 17/12/2026 24/12/2026

*If the application is not validated by this date, the next procedure start date will apply

3. Deadlines for responses submissions

Our submission and assessment timetables include monthly submission deadlines for your response to the first request for information ( RFI ). This is to facilitate further consultation with the CHM if required. The responses dossier should be submitted through the MHRA submissions portal on or before the deadline (DD/MM/YYYY) as detailed below. There are no fixed submission dates for your responses to the second or third RFI .

Submission deadline Procedure restart date (Day 91) CHM meeting (Day 143) Second RFI or CHM letter (Day 150) 04/08/2025 07/08/2025 28/09/2025 05/10/2025 05/09/2025 08/09/2025 30/10/2025 06/11/2025 03/10/2025 06/10/2025 27/11/2025 04/12/2025 24/10/2025 27/10/2025 18/12/2025 25/12/2025 05/12/2025 08/12/2025 29/01/2026 05/02/2026 02/01/2026 05/01/2026 26/02/2026 05/03/2026 30/01/2026 02/02/2026 26/03/2026 02/04/2026 27/02/2026 02/03/2026 23/04/2026 30/04/2026 27/03/2026 30/03/2026 21/05/2026 28/05/2026 01/05/2026 04/05/2026 25/06/2026 02/07/2026 05/06/2026 08/06/2026 30/07/2026 06/08/2026 03/07/2026 06/07/2026 27/08/2026 03/09/2026 31/07/2026 03/08/2026 24/09/2026 01/10/2026 04/09/2026 07/09/2026 29/10/2026 05/11/2026 02/10/2026 05/10/2026 26/11/2026 03/12/2026 23/10/2026 26/10/2026 17/12/2026 24/12/2026

For further information, email RIS.NA@mhra.gov.uk.