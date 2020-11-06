About the SKYNET Programme

SKYNET is a family of military communications satellites, currently operated for the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ), that provides strategic communication services to the UK Armed Forces and allies. SKYNET 5 is the most recent generation of this family.

The SKYNET Enduring Capability ( SKEC ) programme will deliver the next era of satellite communications ( SATCOM ) to the MOD using new space assets and a way to monitor and control them. These assets will also be supported by additional commercial services to provide a reliable and robust communications service.

About SKEC

The MOD SKEC Team are currently defining the future of our satellite communications up until the 2040s. New technologies and services in the space sector are emerging all the time, along with new threats, risks and hazards as space gets busier and more competitive.

In the same way that mobile phones need more data and bandwidth, with every new user and new technology, so do military communications and these demands are growing quickly.

To meet these additional demands, the MOD SKEC team want to build a network of satellites, ground stations and other user services to provide first class communications for government, allies and especially our defence personnel, whether they’re on operational duty or keeping in touch with family and friends whilst deployed.

Get involved with the SKEC programme

To build this new network the MOD SKEC Team would like to work with innovators in industry, academia and other government bodies, including our closest allies, to understand new trends and new opportunities and to encourage research and development.

To meet the needs of SKYNET, we are currently investigating:

new ideas, capabilities and services

the exploitation of our existing systems and information

terminals, ground equipment and other infrastructure

ways to improve our network efficiency and customer satisfaction

tools and technologies to deal with risks, hazards and hostile threats

using combinations of the best available military and civilian SATCOM services

services new technologies to invest in, develop and encourage

future technologies and ways to improve the management of our core network.

Requests for Information (RFI)

The SKYNET Programme will at various times release Requests for Information (RFI) to industry in order to examine specific capability or technology topics. Formal publication of RFIs will be via the Defence Share portal. For information on how to access and register for Defence Share please see below or contact the SKEC Team.

If you think you and your team could help the MOD SKEC Team meet any of these challenges, then we’d be very interested to hear from you. Please contact us at ISSDel-Net-SatcomSKEC-IE-Grp@mod.gov.uk.

For more information

You can find out more information on our collaborative site Defence Share. This is a secure site and if you wish to apply for access please request this by emailing the workspace manager at ISSDel-Net-SatcomSKEC-IE-Grp@mod.gov.uk.

There is also further information on the SKEC programme and other MOD contracts at Defence Contracts Online (DCO) at www.contracts.mod.uk where you can login or register as a user.