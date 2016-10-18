Developing a Robust Global Navigation System for UK Defence

The R-GNS project has been tasked with delivering an assured Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Multi-Constellation Open Service (MCOS) Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver for UK Defence.

Resilient to electromagnetic interference, it is available for broader exploitation by other government departments, critical national infrastructure, industry and other relevant parties.

Background

PNT information is typically used for navigation, guidance, situational awareness, search and rescue and time synchronisation purposes.

The UK, NATO and our global partners have encountered increased threats, vulnerabilities and interference to our PNT capabilities while our reliance on GNSS technology is increasing.

The MOD has several specific capability requirements that focus the RGNS technical solution on GNSS receivers that exploit the growing number of satellite-based navigation constellations and the variety of signals they transmit.

The supplier

QinetiQ was awarded a contract to develop the capability. The resulting product is the Q40 receiver, which is now on the market and available for purchase.

QinetiQ and the RGNS project team are continuing to upgrade the capability with major updates planned for the future.

Characteristics

UK-owned sovereign capability with a minimal reliance on the global supply chain

utilises the open, unencrypted signals from the various GNSS

‘secure by design’ including a fully understood design, as well as an assured manufacture and supply chain

incorporates anti-jam and anti-spoof techniques based on Defence experience

no need for the end user to handle cryptographic materials

one variant has zero export controls, the other is subject to Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) regulations

the RGNS receiver should be thought of as a component which must be integrated into a piece of equipment, platform, capability or piece of infrastructure to operate

How to find out more

You can find out further information by visiting the QinetiQ website or contacting DE&S.