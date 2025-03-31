PYRAMID: rapid adaptability for avionics systems

Mission systems software is becoming ever more complex and expensive to develop, while technological advances mean software must be rapidly adapted to respond to evolving threats and capability needs.

The PYRAMID programme introduces a paradigm shift to the current method of avionic systems design and maintenance, enabling technology advantage through rapid adaptability.

Previously, mission systems software was bespoke to each air platform and was not designed to be compatible with the wider platform portfolio. PYRAMID aims to break this mould, allowing a consistent approach to be adopted across air platforms, making upgrades more rapid and reducing software maintenance costs.

The UK Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) is working with industry, academia and international partners to realise the full potential of PYRAMID.

This guide sets out how those developing or acquiring components or working on system integration and related products can exploit PYRAMID, plus the benefits and support available.

Introduction to PYRAMID

PYRAMID documentation including PYRAMID Reference Architecture

The UK Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) has worked with partners across industry and academia to develop and publish the PYRAMID Reference Architecture ( PRA ) and supporting documentation.

These documents can be used by:

system integrators and component suppliers across industry

government staff responsible for the acquisition of PYRAMID-compliant products

academic institutions teaching modern software practices

PYRAMID Reference Architecture ( PRA ) Underpinning PYRAMID is the PYRAMID Reference Architecture ( PRA ) that was developed using rigorous Model Based Systems Engineering ( MBSE ) principles. The PRA is a component-based architecture where the component definitions include roles, responsibilities, and well-defined interfaces. The PRA also includes compliance rules to follow when building mission system deployments that cover the full range of legacy and future aircraft types, roles and mission phases. PYRAMID Technical Standard V1.0 Component Set and Super Domains The PRA , compliance rules, and guidance are documented in the PYRAMID Technical Standard and Guidance documentation and can be found at the links in the PYRAMID Documentation section. The document set provides all the information required when developing PYRAMID-based systems and supersedes PYRAMID Exploiter’s Pack V4.1. The PYRAMID Reference Architecture is owned by MOD but has been released under the Open Government Licence ( OGL ) to maximise adoption nationally and internationally.

PYRAMID Technical Standard and Guidance documentation

The PYRAMID documentation has recently undergone a significant restructuring due to the transformation required for PYRAMID to become a UK Defence Standard.

You can still access older versions of PYRAMID documentation.

Using PYRAMID: support for adoption

The UK MOD are supporting adoption of PYRAMID by providing:

training

targeted briefings

engineering support

targeted funding for partners to share lessons learnt and feedback (most recently through a DASA competition)

Query service

Prospective exploiters, adopting programmes, and other stakeholders can raise queries, submit requests for support and gain access to PYRAMID training by emailing PYRAMID@mod.gov.uk

Benefits of PYRAMID

To maximise exploitability, the PYRAMID solution has been designed to be:

resilient against obsolescence

scalable

flight certifiable

security accreditable

configurable

provide utility across the full range of air mission requirements

Those developing software using the PYRAMID approach will:

have direct access to PYRAMID documentation (available under OGL )

) benefit from the availability of a flexible and sustainable engineering workforce, trained in a common standard

potentially have commercial opportunities to re-use software and supply components for a range of UK platforms and international partners, with minimal adaptation

Exploitation and the PYRAMID Industry Advisory Group ( IAG )

There are an increasing number of organisations that have undertaken the PYRAMID training and are developing PYRAMID compliant software within their programmes.

Alongside the PRA , the PYRAMID programme has de-risked the technical solution through the development and demonstration of PYRAMID-compliant architectures and software components. The programme used the expertise and experience of more than 200 system and software engineers; and, although led by BAE Systems, the team has included specialists from across the UK ’s avionics industry.

Validation exercises: CESTIUS project In 2022 the first phase of the CESTIUS project (won by GDUK following an open competition) validated the openness and usability of PYRAMID. GDUK independently developed a component using the PYRAMID Exploiter’s Pack V2 and collaborated with BAE Systems to successfully configure and integrate it into their PYRAMID demonstrator system. This provided an evaluation of the technical approach with GDUK acting as a component supplier and BAE Systems the system integrator. In 2023 the second phase of the CESTIUS project provided further validation of PYRAMID where GDUK re-engineered their Stores Management System using the PYRAMID approach. This validation exercise has given the UK MOD and industry further assurance that the PRA is mature and ready to be adopted but also can be applied to legacy systems and subsystems.

PYRAMID Industry Advisory Group ( IAG )

UK industry established the PYRAMID Industry Advisory Group ( IAG ) to work together as an exploitation community, to discuss developments, and provide a single source of feedback to the UK MOD . If you are interested in joining this forum email PYRAMID@mod.gov.uk and we will forward your request to the IAG Chair.

International alignment

A key consideration has been ensuring that the PYRAMID approach is aligned with the modular open systems initiatives of our partners and allies.

In support of this, collaborative programmes have been established with the US and across NATO to share information regarding our national approaches and projects, and this has demonstrated close alignment of strategies and approaches.

Joint UK and US demonstration activity A joint demonstration activity between the UK and the US Army included the integration of a PYRAMID component into a US Army demonstrator and a US Army software component into a PYRAMID demonstrator. This showed that even where the execution platforms were different capability could be exchanged and integrated far more rapidly and effectively than would have been the approach with traditional software approaches. Compatibility with FACE ® approach Detailed analysis of the Future Airborne Capability Environment ( FACE ®) approach has shown that not only is PYRAMID compatible with FACE ® but the 2 approaches are complementary; a very important conclusion for future joint programmes.

Background of the PYRAMID programme

Chief of the Air Staff ( CAS ), Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton’s ambition is for PYRAMID adoption across all of our air platforms as an enabler towards achieving rapid adaptability and effective collaboration.

CAS 2023 review and endorsement of the PYRAMID Programme

Adoption of PYRAMID is anticipated to bring significant benefits for both the UK and our allies, including:

rapid adaptability and capability evolution

increased potential for re-use of software artefacts

decreased integration times of new capabilities

reduced impact of obsolescence

enhanced collaboration with allies and partners

To realise this huge potential, the UK MOD has made a significant investment in PYRAMID. Sponsored by the Royal Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office ( RCO ), PYRAMID is a key element of the UK Combat Air Strategy. The 2023 Defence Command Paper also recognises the importance of the adoption of Open Systems and PYRAMID. Defence Command Paper 2023: Defence’s response to a more contested and volatile world

A vision was developed for the PYRAMID programme to achieve these long-term aspirations. This was broken down into four distinct areas: adoption, governance, marketing and promotion, and skills; and their attributes. The PYRAMID Vision also provides a focus for the delivery of the PYRAMID Programme.

Adoption

widely adopted architecture of choice for software

international Open System Architecture ( OSA ) alignment

) alignment open and competitive marketplace

adaptable and rapid response to threats

reduced costs and time to deployment

Governance

PYRAMID owned by UK MOD , but released under the Open Government Licence to maximise adoption

, but released under the Open Government Licence to maximise adoption governed by UK MOD but in close partnership with industry

but in close partnership with industry enables shared benefits and consistent adoption

Marketing and promotion

promote as best practise on a global scale

work with selected international partners

evidence-based demonstrations and successes

Skills

sustainable pool of skilled engineers

affordable training pipeline

flexible engineering workforce

To learn more about the programme, submit a query, request support, or access PYRAMID training, please email PYRAMID@mod.gov.uk