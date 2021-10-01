The PYRAMID programme delivers operational advantage, freedom of action, and reduces the time and cost in implementing enhancements required to introduce new capability or to counter emerging threats. PYRAMID is critical to counter the impact of increasing complexity and cost of software in combat air systems and deliver capability to the war-fighter at pace.

PYRAMID will also enable future technologies through re-use and reconfiguration, specifically software which can be quickly adapted across air mission systems. If the UK is to rapidly respond to evolving threats, then the technology to support that cause should be capable of being easily modified to meet the required response. PYRAMID enables technologies to provide that capability to support UK prosperity, now and in the future.

Reflecting this huge potential, the UK is committing a considerable investment across the Future Combat Air Systems Technology Initiative (FCAS TI) into developing PYRAMID.

PYRAMID is expected to be widely adopted across air platforms, including Tempest and Future Combat Air Acquisition Programme (FCAS AP).

If you’re interested in learning more about PYRAMID please read more on this page or alternatively contact the PYRAMID Delivery Team via DESCAST-PYRAMID@mod.gov.uk.