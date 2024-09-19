National Service of Remembrance: Sunday 10 November 2024

On Sunday 10 November, the National Service of Remembrance will be held at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, London.

Starting at 11am, the service will commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women involved in the two world wars and later conflicts.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) co­ordinates the event, alongside colleagues from across government, the Armed Forces and veterans’ organisations.

Attending in person

No tickets or passes are needed for the event and the public are welcome to watch the ceremony from the pavements along Whitehall and Parliament Street. However, entry may be limited if the area becomes full. There will be video screens north of the Cenotaph, near the green directly in front of the statue of Field Marshal Montgomery, and in the lay-by outside Dover House (between Horse Guards and Downing Street) and close to the junction of Whitehall Place. There is also a screen south of the Cenotaph on the corner of King Charles Street.

Space will be available for wheelchair users and other spectators who might find it difficult to view from the general public areas. This area is located on the west side of Parliament Street, close to the junction with King Charles Street. Space in this enclosure will be offered on a first-come, first-serve, basis. One carer or guest per person will also be admitted and a toilet for those with accessibility needs will be available nearby.

If you are thinking of attending the service in London, please note the event schedule below:

Timings 08:00: Whitehall opens to the public. Space will be limited. Please allow time to clear the police security procedures. 10:30: All detachments form up on the Cenotaph. 10:50: Participants process out onto the Cenotaph. 11:00: National two-minute silence marked by the firing of guns from King’s Troop on Horse Guards Parade. Cenotaph Service commences. 11:25: Cenotaph Service concludes and The Royal British Legion detachments disperse past the Cenotaph.

Security information

There is an extensive policing security operation in place on the day. Please allow plenty of time for clearance through police security checks.

Please do not bring large bags. Those with multiple or complex openings or cases will delay yours and others entry into the public viewing areas.

Please note that the unauthorised use of any drones (including quadcopters/helicopters) in this area and the roads surrounding Whitehall is strictly prohibited at all times.

Travel information

Watching the event from home

You can watch the event on television on the BBC, Sky and ITV.

Follow DCMS on social media for highlights from the Service in London.

Further information