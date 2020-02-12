Myths and misconceptions about the Security Vetting process

We would like to reassure candidates that people from all walks of life and a diverse range of backgrounds hold clearances right up to the highest level.

Though each role, clearance level and department or agency requesting clearance are different, the following are not necessarily barriers to holding a clearance so long as candidates are open and honest about all aspects of their life and we are satisfied that any risk associated with their clearance can be managed:

holding a non-UK nationality, or having a partner, parent or child holding who holds one

having extensive family connections in a variety of other countries

being divorced or separated from a former partner

being a naturalised citizen originally born in another country

having a mental health diagnosis, problem or issue, or seeing a therapist for treatment

your sexual identity

your gender identity, being trans or non-binary or someone close to you having undergone a gender transition.

having a disability, progressive or chronic health condition

use of legal pornography

having multiple partners, or identifying as non-monogamous in some way

having substantial debts or difficult financial circumstances as long as they can be managed

having a long-term medical condition

having historic, spent criminal convictions

numerous other circumstances not mentioned.

Everyone who applies for Developed Vetting (DV), enhanced Developed Vetting (eDV) or enhanced Security Check (eSC), and some of those applying for Security Check (SC) clearance, will have a face-to-face interview with a trained Vetting Officer from United Kingdom Security Vetting ( UKSV ).

We know that the interview can be a daunting prospect. The interview will be very searching, but it is not an interrogation and should not feel like one. Some of the questions will be intrusive but are asked because we are trying to find out if there is anything you would not want to be revealed to others. We are trying to identify if there is anything in your life that someone might try and use against you such as previous drug use, financial problems and relationship issues.

Being honest and open about these issues reassures us of your integrity and allows us to understand how best to manage any risks that they might pose. Very often there are none, but we can’t be sure of that until we have asked about them in detail. Often it is not what someone has done, it is how they might react should this be disclosed.

We know that this can sometimes mean talking about difficult or upsetting subjects. Our Vetting Officers will be sensitive and professional in their questioning and will treat you with dignity and respect.

Sometimes people have aspects of their lives that they are ashamed of or embarrassed to tell us about. Usually these are of little or no security significance. They will generally not stop or restrict the granting of a security clearance. Approximately 250,000 people go through some form of security clearance process each year and the vast majority are granted clearance without difficulty.

The Vetting Officer will be experienced in asking about sensitive topics, and it is unlikely that they will be shocked or surprised by anything you say. When we ask personal questions as part of the vetting process this is not because we expect people to conform to any particular kind of lifestyle or to fit a particular profile. There isn’t an ideal ‘type’ of person who holds any level of security clearance; actually, the country needs people from many backgrounds to be able to hold a clearance.

We want people to put themselves forward for important roles requiring security clearances and we want to encourage diversity among applicants for these jobs. We want to reassure all applicants that they should not be deterred from applying for security clearance because they are worried about something, whether in their past or their current situation, which they feel could be a barrier to clearance.

Our questioning has to be searching and thorough. We will delve into areas until we are satisfied that we have enough information to assess any potential risk, but we are working with organisations promoting diversity and inclusion to ensure that we understand and are sensitive to cultural differences.

At any time during the interview if you are unsure why a Vetting Officer is asking you a question then please ask them and they will readily explain. The Vetting Officer is not there to make moral judgements. Their main goal is to gather information and assess any potential risks.