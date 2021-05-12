MOD Diversity Networks

Overview

Defence recognises that our people are our greatest asset, and if we are to maximise the talent of all our people we need to create a culture that is centred on respect and integrity. We are fortunate to have a variety of diversity networks across the organisation, and our subsidiaries, that support and drive forward our work in building an inclusive and diverse workforce.

Our networks make sure that everyone across defence can have their voice heard. They contribute to supporting all under-represented and disadvantaged groups and individuals within our organisation, providing our people with a safe space to speak up, share experiences and facilitate learning and development.

Our partnership with the networks helps shape and deliver ideas that improve Defence, and help us build a department where everyone, regardless of background, feels safe to give their best self, have their effort and skills properly recognised, and their individuality and experiences respected.

These networks are part of the MOD ’s commitment to become a more diverse and inclusive organisation.

Race Networks

MOD Race Network

Race Network MOD Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Women’s network

Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Women’s network Army BAME Network

RAF BAME Network

BAME Network Naval Service Commonwealth Network

REACH (Race, Ethnicity, and Cultural Heritage)

Defence Equipment and Support ( DE&S ) Race and Culture Network

) Race and Culture Network Defence Infrastructure Organisation ( DIO ) Race Network

) Race Network Defence Fiji Support Network

Disability Networks

MOD Defence Disability Network (DDN)

Defence Disability Network (DDN) Chronic Conditions and Disabilities in Defence (CanDiD) Tri-Service Network

MOD Defence Epilepsy Network

Defence Epilepsy Network MOD Defence Dyslexia Network

Defence Dyslexia Network MOD Defence Stammering Network

Defence Stammering Network DE&S Disability Network

Disability Network Neuro-Inclusivity Network

DE&S Fibromyalgia and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (FME) Network

Fibromyalgia and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (FME) Network DE&S Cancer Network

Cancer Network DIO Disability Network

Disability Network London Disability Network

Hearing and Visions Network

Air Disability Network

MDP Disability & Wellbeing Network – DAWN

Gender Networks

MOD Gender Network (SE)

Gender Network (SE) MOD Women’s Network (SW)

Women’s Network (SW) MOD Menopause Network

Menopause Network Army Servicewomen’s Network

Navy Servicewomen’s Network

RAF Servicewomen’s Network

Servicewomen’s Network MDP Gender Network

Gender Network DIO Gender Forum

LGBT Networks

shOUT MOD Civilian LGBT+ Network

Civilian Network Army LGBT+ Network

Network Navy Compass Network

RAF Freedom Network

Freedom Network MDP LGBT+ Network

Network DE&S Pride Network

Pride Network DIO LGBT+ Network

Age Networks

Young Defence Network

Young Defence Network (SW)

Parents and Carers Networks

DE&S Staff Support Network for Working Parents

Staff Support Network for Working Parents Army Parents Network

Tri-Service Couples Network

Naval Service Parents’ Network (NSPN) *Parents and Carers Networks

Faith & Belief Networks

Air Faith and Belief Network

Defence Buddhist Network

Defence Christian Network

Defence Civilian Muslim Network

DE&S Christian Network

Christian Network Defence Hindu Network

Defence Pagan Network

Defence Rastafari Network

Defence Sikh Network

Humanist and Non-Religious in Defence (HAND)

Armed Forces Jewish Community

Armed Forces Muslim Association

DIO Faith & Belief Forum

Faith & Belief Forum The Defence Secular Society

Mental Health & Wellbeing Networks

Defence Mental Health Network

MOD Social Mobility Network

Social Mobility Network DIO Social Mobility Network

Social Mobility Network DE&S Social Mobility Network

Social Mobility Network RAF Mental Health Freedom Network

Other

DE&S Time to Change Network

Time to Change Network RAF Diversity Allies Network

