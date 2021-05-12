MOD Diversity Networks
Diversity networks that support civilian and Armed Forces personnel working in the Ministry of Defence.
Overview
Defence recognises that our people are our greatest asset, and if we are to maximise the talent of all our people we need to create a culture that is centred on respect and integrity. We are fortunate to have a variety of diversity networks across the organisation, and our subsidiaries, that support and drive forward our work in building an inclusive and diverse workforce.
Our networks make sure that everyone across defence can have their voice heard. They contribute to supporting all under-represented and disadvantaged groups and individuals within our organisation, providing our people with a safe space to speak up, share experiences and facilitate learning and development.
Our partnership with the networks helps shape and deliver ideas that improve Defence, and help us build a department where everyone, regardless of background, feels safe to give their best self, have their effort and skills properly recognised, and their individuality and experiences respected.
These networks are part of the MOD’s commitment to become a more diverse and inclusive organisation.
Race Networks
- MOD Race Network
- MOD Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Women’s network
- Army BAME Network
- RAF BAME Network
- Naval Service Commonwealth Network
- REACH (Race, Ethnicity, and Cultural Heritage)
- Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) Race and Culture Network
- Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) Race Network
- Defence Fiji Support Network
Disability Networks
- MOD Defence Disability Network (DDN)
- Chronic Conditions and Disabilities in Defence (CanDiD) Tri-Service Network
- MOD Defence Epilepsy Network
- MOD Defence Dyslexia Network
- MOD Defence Stammering Network
- DE&S Disability Network
- Neuro-Inclusivity Network
- DE&S Fibromyalgia and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (FME) Network
- DE&S Cancer Network
- DIO Disability Network
- London Disability Network
- Hearing and Visions Network
- Air Disability Network
- MDP Disability & Wellbeing Network – DAWN
Gender Networks
- MOD Gender Network (SE)
- MOD Women’s Network (SW)
- MOD Menopause Network
- Army Servicewomen’s Network
- Navy Servicewomen’s Network
- RAF Servicewomen’s Network
- MDP Gender Network
- DIO Gender Forum
LGBT Networks
- shOUT MOD Civilian LGBT+ Network
- Army LGBT+ Network
- Navy Compass Network
- RAF Freedom Network
- MDP LGBT+ Network
- DE&S Pride Network
- DIO LGBT+ Network
Age Networks
- Young Defence Network
- Young Defence Network (SW)
Parents and Carers Networks
- DE&S Staff Support Network for Working Parents
- Army Parents Network
- Tri-Service Couples Network
- Naval Service Parents’ Network (NSPN) *Parents and Carers Networks
Faith & Belief Networks
- Air Faith and Belief Network
- Defence Buddhist Network
- Defence Christian Network
- Defence Civilian Muslim Network
- DE&S Christian Network
- Defence Hindu Network
- Defence Pagan Network
- Defence Rastafari Network
- Defence Sikh Network
- Humanist and Non-Religious in Defence (HAND)
- Armed Forces Jewish Community
- Armed Forces Muslim Association
- DIO Faith & Belief Forum
- The Defence Secular Society
Mental Health & Wellbeing Networks
- Defence Mental Health Network
- MOD Social Mobility Network
- DIO Social Mobility Network
- DE&S Social Mobility Network
- RAF Mental Health Freedom Network
Other
- DE&S Time to Change Network
- RAF Diversity Allies Network
