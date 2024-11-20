MHRA Windsor Framework Webinar Recordings
Industry webinars on the main changes introduced by the Windsor Framework on the supply of medicines in Northern Ireland.
A series of recordings from our Windsor Framework industry webinars. Watch our experts explain the information in our published guidance and how you can prepare for implementation.
Windsor Framework September 2024 Webinar
Watch the recording of our first industry webinar which covered:
- Readiness for the implementation date
- Labelling requirements
- UK-wide licensing
- Pharmacovigilance
- Distribution and manufacturing
Windsor Framework October 2024 Webinar
Watch the recording of our second industry webinar which covered:
- Readiness for the implementation date
- UK-wide licensing: further details
- Paediatrics
- Distribution and manufacturing
- Advertising and promotion of medicines