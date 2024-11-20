Guidance

MHRA Windsor Framework Webinar Recordings

Industry webinars on the main changes introduced by the Windsor Framework on the supply of medicines in Northern Ireland.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
20 November 2024

A series of recordings from our Windsor Framework industry webinars. Watch our experts explain the information in our published guidance and how you can prepare for implementation.  

Windsor Framework September 2024 Webinar

Watch the recording of our first industry webinar which covered: 

  • Readiness for the implementation date 
  • Labelling requirements 
  • UK-wide licensing 
  • Pharmacovigilance 
  • Distribution and manufacturing 

Windsor Framework October 2024 Webinar

Watch the recording of our second industry webinar which covered: 

  • Readiness for the implementation date 
  • UK-wide licensing: further details 
  • Paediatrics 
  • Distribution and manufacturing 
  • Advertising and promotion of medicines

