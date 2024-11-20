MHRA Windsor Framework Video Explainers
Video series explaining the main changes introduced by the Windsor Framework on the supply of medicines in Northern Ireland.
Watch our series of 6 short videos from Julian Beach (MHRA’s Executive Director of Healthcare Quality and Access) summarising the main changes introduced by the Windsor Framework and what you need to do ensure you are ready for implementation on 1 January 2025.
Video 1: Top 3 things that industry needs to know and action by 31 December 2024
Video 2: How single marketing authorisation will cover the whole UK
Video 3: Adding ‘UK Only’ labelling to packaging
Video 4: Disapplying the EU Falsified Medicines Directive for Northern Ireland
Video 5: Maintaining dual market access for Northern Ireland
Video 6: How medicinal products will be classified into two categories
