MHRA Windsor Framework Video Explainers

Video series explaining the main changes introduced by the Windsor Framework on the supply of medicines in Northern Ireland.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
20 November 2024

Watch our series of 6 short videos from Julian Beach (MHRA’s Executive Director of Healthcare Quality and Access) summarising the main changes introduced by the Windsor Framework and what you need to do ensure you are ready for implementation on 1 January 2025.  

Video 1: Top 3 things that industry needs to know and action by 31 December 2024

Video 2: How single marketing authorisation will cover the whole UK

Video 3: Adding ‘UK Only’ labelling to packaging

Video 4: Disapplying the EU Falsified Medicines Directive for Northern Ireland

Video 5: Maintaining dual market access for Northern Ireland

Video 6: How medicinal products will be classified into two categories

Full playlist of all 6 videos

