Lateral flow validation prioritisation criteria for rapid diagnostic assays for specific SARS-CoV-2 antigens

Overview

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has concluded a review of the most likely future requirements and use cases for rapid diagnostic assays for specific SARS-CoV-2 antigens (lateral flow devices).

The review has enabled the development of selection criteria. The selection criteria will be applied to decide which lateral flow devices should proceed through the validation process and the basis on which the validation of certain types of lateral flow devices should be prioritised.

The rationale for this approach is that DHSC will only seek to validate lateral flow devices that have predicted future use cases and that the resources available for validation will be best deployed to align with the national strategy for Test and Trace.

This page sets out the selection criteria for lateral flow devices. The validation will continue to follow the government protocol.

Sample type

DHSC will no longer validate lateral flow devices that only allow for a nasopharyngeal specimen collection method. Instead, the instructions for use (IFU) for the lateral flow device must contain a specimen collection method that allows for one or more of the following sample types:

anterior nares

mid-turbinate

oropharyngeal

saliva

This list is written in priority order: lateral flow devices submitted with a specimen collection method higher up on the list will be prioritised for validation. A lateral flow device will only be considered for validation when all lateral flow devices with a higher priority specimen collection method have been considered for validation.

Other sample types, which are not included in the list above, will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

Symptomatic and asymptomatic testing

Priority will be given to lateral flow devices where the IFUs or other packaging labels do not restrict the use to symptomatic individuals only or other wording to this effect (for example, ‘patients suspected of having COVID-19’). Lateral flow devices will ideally allow for both asymptomatic testing and symptomatic testing.

Users and administrators of lateral flow devices

Priority will be given in the following order for lateral flow devices where the IFU and CE mark allow for:

self-test: a test that can be performed by any individual at home without receiving prior training

self-swab and the test is then performed by a trained individual: the IFU allows for a patient to collect their own sample, either supervised or unsupervised − the test procedure can then be performed by an individual who has received training

test performed by a trained individual: the test can be performed by someone who has received training − this person does not have to be a medically trained professional or have experience working in a laboratory setting

tests administered by a healthcare or medical professional

Other characteristics for lateral flow devices

DHSC has identified other desirable characteristics for lateral flow devices that are in addition to the selection criteria that are outlined above.

The desirable characteristics will not inform the prioritisation for validation, but are included to provide suppliers of lateral flow devices with a better understanding of DHSC's likely requirements for predicted future use cases: