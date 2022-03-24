Guidance on the submission and content of notifications for Northern Ireland

The format and content of notifications are set out in the Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2015/2183 on e-cigarettes.

Details of the information notifications are required to contain are set out by the Commission in the Data Dictionary (PDF, 888KB, 37 pages).

Technical requirements for refill mechanisms, and information that must be included in the instructions for use of the product are set out in the Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2016/586 of 14 April 2016 on technical standards for the refill mechanism of electronic cigarettes.

We have published below guidance to aid producers of e-cigarettes and refill containers to prepare notifications for their products. This guidance has been developed by the UK regulators and other member states and discussed at the European Commission Working Group on notification of e-cigarettes and refill containers.

Sources of further information

European Commission pages on tobacco policy – for the text of the Tobacco Products Directive and Implementing Acts, notes of Commission meetings, etc

