Export support for defence and dual-use SMEs

The SME Defence Export Faculty is run by the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ).

Register for the SME Defence Export Faculty

Join our community of UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) looking to export in the defence and dual-use sectors.

While we work on transitioning the SME Defence Export Faculty Website, you can get in touch with the SME Defence Export team to register directly via NAD-ICE-Exports-SMEEnquiry@mod.gov.uk

Benefits of joining

As a member of the SME Defence Export Faculty, you will receive:

monthly newsletters with opportunities and the latest insights

expressions of interest to join UK government trade missions and international event cohorts

government trade missions and international event cohorts invitations to exclusive events, including Meet the Buyers, Meet the Investors, and SME Surgeries

Surgeries targeted, sector-specific learning and development through live webinars

live and tailored export opportunities

Events and initiatives

As a member of the SME Defence Export Faculty, you can participate in international trade shows and trade missions, Meet the Buyers, SME surgeries and learning and development webinars.

See our calendar of events where the UK Ministry of Defence is exhibiting, and register your interest in participating.

Export support team

Comprised of British Army officers and soldiers, the Export Support Team provides specialist military services and advice to UK defence and security companies.

Our support includes:

impartial military advice from our operationally-experienced team

internal and external event support, both in the UK and abroad

and abroad after-sales support and training in your product, within the UK and abroad

and abroad export advice and opportunities, signposting UK companies with the relevant capabilities to the UK defence exports network

companies with the relevant capabilities to the defence exports network ‘soldier on a stand’ - a uniformed soldier on your stand at an exhibition in the UK or overseas

or overseas media support, assisting with shooting and staging promotional material for your products

Capability showcase

The UK Capability Showcase is based in Larkhill in Wiltshire, and is a dedicated location for businesses to display defence and security products and services to a range of audiences.

Businesses who purchase a space in the showcase benefit from: ​