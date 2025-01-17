Established Long-Term Relationship status for service personnel

Established Long-Term Relationship (LTR(E))

An LTR(E) is a relationship between two people that has continued for a long time and has the intent of permanence, but does not have the legal recognition of marriage or civil partnership.

Having accurate data on LTR(E) relationships enables defence understand and meet the couple’s needs.

Benefits of LTR(E) status

Service personnel may seek LTR(E) status for:

eligibility for service housing

transfer of leave (for dual-serving LTR(E) couples)

joint career management discussions (for dual-serving LTR(E) couples)

How to apply for LTR(E) status

Application form

Service personnel must complete the application form available from their HR admin team, or at Annex A within the Defence Instruction Notice (2024DIN01-061) and provide supporting evidence.

Only one service person within a dual-serving couple needs to apply for LTR(E) status. If approved, Joint Personnel Administration (JPA) will be updated for both partners.

The form must be signed by both the serving person and their partner, whether or not the couple is dual-serving.

Evidence requirements

To support an LTR(E) application, applicants must provide:

one piece of evidence from Section A, or

3 pieces of evidence: two from Section B and one from Section C

Section A

Proof of shared children (e.g. joint birth certificates, adoption papers).

Section B (evidence must be more than 365 days old)

Evidence of long-term commitments, such as joint financial, domestic, legal, or child-related responsibilities.

Examples include but are not limited to:

joint tenancy/mortgage agreements

shared utility bills or financial accounts

named beneficiary on life insurance or Armed Forces Pension Scheme

having Recorded Long Term Relationship (LTR(R)) status - this is achieved when a service person’s partner is added to the ‘emergency contacts’ section on JPA for more than 365 days

Section C (evidence must be less than 90 days old)

Evidence that demonstrates ongoing commitment, such as utility bills or bank statements.

Exceptional circumstances

Where a service person cannot satisfy the qualifying criteria for LTR(E) they may submit casework to the Armed Forces Families and Safeguarding (AFFS) team via: People-AFFS-LTR-Casework@mod.gov.uk.

Submissions must include the application form, alternative supporting evidence and justification for the alternative evidence.

A service person may not meet the criteria if:

HR cannot verify the provided evidence

the evidence specified is unavailable

For queries or casework submissions, email: People-AFFS-LTR-Casework@mod.gov.uk

Related information

For detailed guidance please visit: Defence Instruction Notice (2024DIN01-061) - Recognition of an Established Long Term Relationship (LTR(E)) (internal MOD access only).