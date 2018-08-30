Defence Medical Services (Reserves)

The Defence Medical Services (navy, army and RAF) provide medical care to sick and injured military personnel and others in a range of uniquely challenging operational and training environments around the world.

Medical Reservists have a variable part-time commitment which is manageable alongside their civilian life/career. They give up their spare time in support of the Armed Forces but they also bring the skills and knowledge back to their civilian role, thereby benefitting their organisation, department and colleagues.

Many employers recognise that the training and skills gained by a reservist can directly benefit their organisation. Reservists receive training in communication, leadership and management as well as having access to professional courses, such as:

ALS

MIMMS

Medical Operation Planning

Humanitarian Disaster Relief

All of which are provided at no financial expense to their employer.

You can choose from the list of opportunities offered by the 3 single services below: