Proposals are being developed by the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) regarding the future of Cawdor Barracks as part of the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) programme, a strategic agreement between the United States, Australia, and the UK to provide 360° global space monitoring to detect, track, identify and characterise objects in deep space (up to circa 36,000km).

About DARC

Space is crucial for the nation and plays a critical role in our daily lives. Space services, including those delivered by satellites, underpin many aspects of modern life, from enabling navigation, monitoring the climate, forecasting the weather, supporting our emergency services, supporting our Critical National Infrastructure and protecting the public. Understanding what is in space is crucial for the UK’s interests, especially as space becomes more congested with satellites and debris.

The proposed redevelopment of Cawdor Barracks (former RAF Brawdy) for the DARC programme would help to protect our present and future prosperity and national security. By enhancing our awareness and understanding of what is happening in space, we can continue to ensure it remains safe, sustainable and accessible to all.

The MOD announced in 2016 that Cawdor Barracks, home to 14 Signal Regiment (Electronic Warfare), would close and this is currently planned to take place no earlier than 2028. The development of the site for DARC helps keep the site open, with a permanent presence of up to 100 personnel to operate DARC.

The proposals

The MOD is committed to undertaking all necessary planning and environmental processes required to gain planning consent for the proposed site and for its safe operation. A comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (including a Landscape and Visual Impact Assessment) is underway in support of our planning application to Pembrokeshire County Council and their granting of planning permission is conditional on DARC meeting all the required safety standards.

In particular, the MOD safety processes will ensure that DARC meets international environmental and health standards as set by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) and the World Health Organisation, and this is standard practice for all MOD installations.

Public engagement

The MOD wishes to work with the local community in developing proposals for DARC and there will be two public information events before the statutory consultation period that is required by Pembrokeshire County Council. Members of the DARC programme team will attend these events to discuss the proposals, answer any questions and hear local community views.

Public information events will be hosted over the period 13-14 September 2024:

Friday, 13 September 2024

4pm-7pm

Solva Memorial Hall

39 High St

Solva

Haverfordwest

SA62 6TE



Saturday, 14 September 2024

10am-2pm

St David’s City Hall

High St

St Davids

Haverfordwest

SA62 6SD



If you have any questions, please get in touch with the technical team facilitating the public engagement:

Email: Consultation@cascadecommunications.co.uk

Tel: 020 7871 3565

All data received will be processed by Cascade Communications on behalf of the project team and kept in accordance with relevant data protection legislation including the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). Your data will be kept for no longer than five years. Contact information will only be used for updates on information relating to this project. Further details can be found in Cascade privacy statement available at www.cascadecommunications.co.uk.

