Guidance

Decentralised Manufacture: Labelling

Guidance on labelling requirements pertinent to the type of medicinal product and its supply status, as defined in UK legislation.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
10 June 2025

The labelling requirements pertinent to the type of medicinal product and its supply status (unlicensed, investigative medicinal product, medicinal product) as defined in UK legislation should be met. The sole exception are medicinal products manufactured at Point of Care (POC) which require to be administered immediately and for which no portion of the medicinal product will be retained for subsequent administration.

Immediate administration is considered to represent administration immediately (for example within 2 minutes of completion of manufacture) and entirely after its manufacture. The manufacturer is encouraged to pre-label all applicable final product and/or transfer containers with a medicinal product and patient identifier.

Updates to this page

Published 10 June 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content