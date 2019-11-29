Child death review data collection: submitting data

Collection process

The process changed in April 2019.

The National Child Mortality Database ( NCMD ) will now complete the LSCB1 return on behalf of child death overview panels ( CDOPs ). This means that CDOPs are no longer required to manually complete and submit the LSCB1 spreadsheet.

However, all CDOPs must submit their data for the 2019 to 2020 collection year to the NCMD by 31 March 2020.

How to submit data

For CDOPs that use eCDOP software, data is submitted to the NCMD automatically.

CDOPs that do not use eCDOP software must enter their data using the NCMD portal.

When to submit data

Data can be submitted throughout the year.

CDOPs should keep up to date with entering their data to avoid a larger task at the end of the financial year (31 March 2020).

All submissions must be completed by 31 March 2020.

Data to submit by 31 March 2020

1. Completed cases

By 31 March 2020, you must enter information about all the deaths that your CDOP has reviewed between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020 onto the NCMD portal or through the use of eCDOP.

All of these cases will need to be marked as complete and finalised so the NCMD team know that these cases have been reviewed by the appropriate CDOP.

You should mark cases as complete as soon as possible after being reviewed by the CDOP.

2. Open cases

Open cases must also be entered on to the system by 31 March 2020.

Open cases are those that have not yet been reviewed by the CDOP. This includes all children who have died at any time who have not yet been reviewed by the CDOP.

For open cases:

non-eCDOP users only need to enter the notification details

eCDOP software users should ensure that the notification form is marked as complete

You can add the details for the reporting and analysis forms later as these cases progress.

After 31 March 2020

Between 1 April and 30 April 2020, CDOPs will be able to:

close cases they have reviewed up to 31 March 2020

enter any notifications for children that died before 1 April 2020 but were not notified to the CDOP until after that date

National Child Mortality Database’s role

The NCMD team will check the data to confirm that each CDOP has:

entered and finalised all the cases they have reviewed

entered a notification for all their open cases

Where there is missing or incomplete data, the NCMD team will contact the CDOP.

The LSCB1 statistical return data will be produced and published in the NCMD annual report.

Changes to the data collected

Table 17 (factors which contributed to the child’s death) has been withdrawn from the LSCB1 data collection process.

This information was collected in previous returns, but it was not published due to concerns about data quality and completeness.

New fields have been added to the analysis form to capture this information more consistently. The NCMD team will now be able to report on this.

Table 9 (children subject to a statutory order) has also been withdrawn from the data collection process. This question is no longer asked in the reporting form.

For more information please contact ncmd-programme@bristol.ac.uk.