The Armed Forces Carer’s Passport is designed to help Service personnel with caregiving responsibilities.

The passport records discussions between a Service person with caregiving duties and their manager. It reduces the need for repeat discussions when moving roles or managers and documents agreed arrangements.

The passport belongs to the carer, who provides a copy to their manager.

It is updated annually or as circumstances change and can be shared with career managers to inform assignment planning.

Definition of a carer

A carer is anyone, who looks after a family member, partner or friend who needs help due to illness, frailty, a special educational need or disability (SEND), a mental health problem or an addiction.

The care they give is unpaid though financial support may be available such as the Carer’s Allowance.

Benefits of the Carer’s Passport

The passport:

helps create a consistent approach to caregiving needs across the Armed Forces

supports continuity when a carer changes managers

encourages regular discussions that recognise caregiving duties

When to complete the Carer’s Passport

Service personnel should complete the Carer’s Passport as soon as caregiving responsibilities arise.

It should be reviewed annually, and updated if the carer is assigned to a new role or circumstances change.

How to complete the Carer’s Passport

To complete your Carer’s Passport and access detailed guidance on its use, refer to the Defence Instruction Notice (DIN) Armed Forces Carers Passport Guidance and Implementation.

The DIN provides step-by-step instructions for carers, managers, and career managers on setting up, managing, and updating the Carer’s Passport to support caregiving and work responsibilities.

Eligibility criteria

The passport is available to any Armed Forces personnel with caregiving duties.

Flexible working and leave options

Defence offers options to help Service personnel manage work and caregiving, including:

Flexible working options: adjusted hours, remote work, and compressed schedules.

Flexible service: Regular Service personnel can apply for part-time work or limits on separation from their home base.

For more details on flexible service options, visit:

Carer’s leave: The MOD provides carer’s leave under compassionate leave provisions for urgent care needs.

Resources for carers and managers

Employers for Carers (EfC)

Access the EfC platform for resources to support carers and managers.

Register using your Service-specific code at Employers for Carers (EfC) platform.

Royal Navy - #EFC2716

British Army - #EFC2714

Royal Air Force - #EFC2715

Armed Forces Health and Wellbeing Hub

Find resources on caregiving, disability, and family support at Armed Forces Families - Health and Wellbeing Hub.

Staff Networks

Connect with groups supporting underrepresented communities within Defence at Staff Networks.

Service Families Accommodation (SFA) adaptations

For guidance on adapting SFA for family members with disabilities, refer to JSP 464 Tri-Service Accommodation Regulations.

Forces Additional Needs and Disability Forum (FANDF)

FANDF offers support to families with additional needs and disabilities.

Carer’s allowance

Check eligibility for financial support if you meet the criteria.

Carers assessments

Local councils offer assessments to help carers manage daily responsibilities.

Visit the Carers UK website or Carers Trust website for more information.

Registering as a carer

If you are a Service person with caregiving duties, register on Joint Personnel Administration (JPA) under Self Service/Domestic and Welfare Considerations.

Royal Navy Family and People Support (RN FPS)

0800 145 6088

navypeople-psrnfpsportal@mod.gov.uk

Army Welfare Service (AWS)

01904 882053 (the Intake and Assessment Team)

RC-AWS-IAT-0Mailbox@mod.gov.uk

RAF Personal Support and Social Work Service (PS&SWS)

