Urgent and emergency care survey 2022
Care Quality Commission (CQC) statistics on people’s experiences of NHS urgent and emergency care services in England in September 2022.
Applies to England
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) urgent and emergency care survey 2022 reports on the experiences of people aged 16 and over who attended an NHS type 1 or type 3 urgent and emergency care service in England in September 2022, treated at 122 NHS trusts.
The survey follows up on similar surveys carried out by CQC in 2016, 2018 and 2020.