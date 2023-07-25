National statistics

Urgent and emergency care survey 2022

Care Quality Commission (CQC) statistics on people’s experiences of NHS urgent and emergency care services in England in September 2022.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and Care Quality Commission
Published
25 July 2023

Applies to England

Documents

Urgent and emergency care survey 2022

https://www.cqc.org.uk/publications/surveys/urgent-emergency-care-survey

Details

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) urgent and emergency care survey 2022 reports on the experiences of people aged 16 and over who attended an NHS type 1 or type 3 urgent and emergency care service in England in September 2022, treated at 122 NHS trusts.

The survey follows up on similar surveys carried out by CQC in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Published 25 July 2023