National Statistics
UK armed forces suicide and open verdict deaths: 2017
Annual statistics on suicide and open verdict deaths among the UK regular armed forces.
Documents
Details
This annual Statistical Notice provides summary information on suicides and open verdict deaths that have occurred among serving UK regular armed forces personnel during the 20 year period 1997-2017. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2017. The notice provides numbers and rates for the latest 20 year period, with all time trend graphs presenting rates since the start of data collection in 1984.
Published 27 March 2018