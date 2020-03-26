National Statistics

UK armed forces deaths in service: 2019

Summary statistics on deaths among the UK regular armed forces and the non-regular members of the UK armed forces who died whilst deployed on operation.

This annual national statistical notice provides summary information on deaths whilst in service in 2019 among the UK regular armed forces, and trends over the ten year period, 2009 to 2019. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2019. The information shown has been compiled from data held by Defence Statistics on 1 February 2020.

