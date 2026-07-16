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Official Statistics

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey: 2026

Tri-service results from the annual families continuous attitude survey.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
16 July 2026

Documents

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2026 main report

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Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2026 Annex A - list of questions

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Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2026 Annex B - reference tables by service (ODS)

ODS, 5.15 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2026 Annex B - reference tables by service (Excel)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 5.87 MB

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2026 Annex C - reference tables by location (ODS)

ODS, 5.19 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2026 Annex C - reference tables by location (Excel)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.06 MB

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2026: background quality report

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Details

It is important for the Ministry of Defence and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of the families of service personnel.

The annual tri-service families continuous attitude survey (FAMCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our service families. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.

Updates to this page

Published 16 July 2026

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