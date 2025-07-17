Official Statistics

Documents

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2025 main report

HTML

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2025 Annex A - list of questions

HTML

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2025 Annex B - reference tables by service (ODS)

ODS, 4.9 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2025 Annex B - reference tables by service (excel)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 5.94 MB

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2025 Annex C - reference tables by location (ODS)

ODS, 4.76 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2025 Annex C - reference tables by location (excel)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.15 MB

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2025: background quality report

HTML

Details

It is important for the Ministry of Defence and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of the families of service personnel. The annual tri-service families continuous attitude survey (FAMCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our service families. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.

