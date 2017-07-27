  1. Home

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey: 2017

Ministry of Defence
Tri-service families continuous attitude survey: index
27 July 2017

Tri-service results from the annual families continuous attitude survey (FAMCAS).

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2017: main report

PDF, 872KB, 37 pages

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2017 annex A: service questionnaire

PDF, 2.47MB, 20 pages

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2017 annex B: tables by service

PDF, 1.8MB, 207 pages

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2017 annex B: tables by service

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.85MB

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2017 annex C: tables by location

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.51MB

Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2017: background quality report

PDF, 125KB, 6 pages

It is important for the MOD and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of service personnel. The annual tri-service families continuous attitude survey (FAMCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our personnel. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.

