Tri-service families continuous attitude survey: 2017
- Ministry of Defence
- Tri-service families continuous attitude survey: index
- 27 July 2017
Tri-service results from the annual families continuous attitude survey (FAMCAS).
Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2017: main report
PDF, 872KB, 37 pages
Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2017 annex A: service questionnaire
PDF, 2.47MB, 20 pages
Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2017 annex B: tables by service
PDF, 1.8MB, 207 pages
Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2017 annex B: tables by service
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.85MB
Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2017 annex C: tables by location
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.51MB
Tri-service families continuous attitude survey 2017: background quality report
PDF, 125KB, 6 pages
It is important for the MOD and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of service personnel. The annual tri-service families continuous attitude survey (FAMCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our personnel. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.
Published: 27 July 2017