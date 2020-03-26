Official Statistics

Training and exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 2020

This publication provides summary statistics on deaths which occurred whilst on training and exercise in the UK armed forces since 1 January 2000.

Published 26 March 2020
Last updated 1 October 2020 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Training and exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 1 January 2000 to 31 August 2020

PDF, 386KB, 13 pages

Training and exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 1 January 2000 to 31 August 2020 ODS tables and figures

ODS, 169KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Training and exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 1 January 2000 to 31 August 2020 tables and figures

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 276KB

Training and exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 1 January 2000 to 29 February 2020

PDF, 432KB, 13 pages

Training and exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 1 January 2000 to 29 February 2020 tables and figures

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 225KB

Training and exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 1 January 2000 to 29 February 2020 ODS tables and figures

ODS, 165KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This official statistic provides summary information on deaths among UK regular armed forces personnel and ‘on duty’ reservists that occurred whilst on training and exercise from 1 January 2000 to 29 February 2020.

This information was previously published as an Official Statistic on 28 March 2019.

Published 26 March 2020
Last updated 1 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Addition of: Training and exercise deaths in the UK armed forces for 1 January 2000 to 31 August 2020.

  2. First published.

