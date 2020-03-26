Training and exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 2020
This publication provides summary statistics on deaths which occurred whilst on training and exercise in the UK armed forces since 1 January 2000.
Documents
Details
This official statistic provides summary information on deaths among UK regular armed forces personnel and ‘on duty’ reservists that occurred whilst on training and exercise from 1 January 2000 to 29 February 2020.
This information was previously published as an Official Statistic on 28 March 2019.
Last updated 1 October 2020 + show all updates
-
Addition of: Training and exercise deaths in the UK armed forces for 1 January 2000 to 31 August 2020.
-
First published.