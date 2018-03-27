Official Statistics
Training and exercise deaths in the UK armed forces: 2018
This publication provides summary statistics on deaths which occurred whilst on training and exercise in the UK armed forces since 1 January 2000.
This official statistic is the first in a new series providing summary information on deaths among UK regular armed forces personnel and ‘on duty’ reservists which occurred whilst on training and exercise from 1 January 2000 to 28 February 2018.
This information was previously published as an Official Statistic on 30 March 2017.
