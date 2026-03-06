Official Statistics

Technology use in adult social care: 2025 survey results

Findings from a survey of CQC-registered care providers in England on their use of care technology and barriers to further adoption.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
6 March 2026

Applies to England

Details

This report sets out the findings from a survey carried out in February and March 2025. The aim of the survey was to understand:

  • the status of care technology adoption among adult social care providers in England as of March 2025
  • perceived barriers to further adoption
  • connectivity status

The results will help to inform policy development and provide information on technology adoption to the sector.

