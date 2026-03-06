Technology use in adult social care: 2025 survey results
Findings from a survey of CQC-registered care providers in England on their use of care technology and barriers to further adoption.
Applies to England
Details
This report sets out the findings from a survey carried out in February and March 2025. The aim of the survey was to understand:
- the status of care technology adoption among adult social care providers in England as of March 2025
- perceived barriers to further adoption
- connectivity status
The results will help to inform policy development and provide information on technology adoption to the sector.