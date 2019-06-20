National Statistics
Summary Hospital-level Mortality Indicator (SHMI) Deaths associated with hospitalisation, England, February 2018 - January 2019
Indicator reporting mortality at hospital trust level across the NHS.
This indicator gives an indication for each non-specialist acute hospital trust in England whether the observed number of deaths within 30 days of discharge from hospital was higher than expected, lower than expected or as expected when compared to the national baseline.
Published 20 June 2019