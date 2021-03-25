Official Statistics

Sexual Offences in the Service Justice System: 2020

Statistics on all offences contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and historic sexual offences that are dealt with wholly within the Service Justice System.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
25 March 2021

Documents

Sexual offences in the Service Justice System: 2020

HTML

Sexual offences in the Service Justice System: 2019 data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 97.8KB

ODS Sexual offences in the Service Justice System: 2020 data tables

ODS, 60.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Background quality report: sexual offences in the Service Justice System: 2020

HTML

Details

This is the sixth release of statistics on all offences contrary to the sexual offences Act 2003 and historic sexual offences that were dealt with wholly within the Service Justice System.

These statistics include all cases reported to the Service Police, referred to the Director of Service Prosecutions (DSP) and heard at Court Martial between 1st January 2020 and 31st December 2020.

Published 25 March 2021

