Sex ratios at birth in the United Kingdom: 2014 to 2018

Analysis of male to female birth ratios in the United Kingdom for the period 2014 to 2018.

Published 8 October 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Sex ratios at birth in the United Kingdom, 2014 to 2018: report

PDF, 458KB, 19 pages

Sex ratios at birth in the United Kingdom, 2014 to 2018: technical appendices

PDF, 219KB, 14 pages

Statistical data: sex ratios at birth in the United Kingdom 2014 to 2018

ODS, 41.1KB

Pre-release access list

HTML

Details

This report analyses male to female birth ratios in the United Kingdom for the period 2014 to 2018, alongside a breakdown by mother’s country of birth and ethnicity of the child.

The report should be read alongside the complete data set.

This analysis will show whether any group is found to have a birth sex ratio that is different from the naturally expected range, to indicate evidence or absence of evidence of sex selection occurring in the United Kingdom.

