Sex ratios at birth in the United Kingdom: 2014 to 2018
Analysis of male to female birth ratios in the United Kingdom for the period 2014 to 2018.
Documents
Details
This report analyses male to female birth ratios in the United Kingdom for the period 2014 to 2018, alongside a breakdown by mother’s country of birth and ethnicity of the child.
The report should be read alongside the complete data set.
This analysis will show whether any group is found to have a birth sex ratio that is different from the naturally expected range, to indicate evidence or absence of evidence of sex selection occurring in the United Kingdom.