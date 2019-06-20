Official Statistics

Right to Buy sales in England: January to March 2019

Official statistics on the number of sales of dwellings under the Right to Buy scheme in England.

Published 20 June 2019
From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government
Applies to:
England

Documents

Right to Buy sales in England: January to March 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-4098-5475-3 PDF, 1.08MB, 26 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

This release presents official statistics on the number of sales of dwellings under the Right to Buy scheme, as well as providing statistics on receipts resulting from those sales and starts on site as part of the one-for-one additions policy.

The Right to Buy scheme allows eligible social housing tenants to buy their house at a reduced price and has been in place since 1980. These statistics relate only to sales by local authorities under the scheme, excluding sales by private registered providers under preserved Right to Buy.

