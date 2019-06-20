Right to Buy sales in England: January to March 2019

This release presents official statistics on the number of sales of dwellings under the Right to Buy scheme, as well as providing statistics on receipts resulting from those sales and starts on site as part of the one-for-one additions policy.

The Right to Buy scheme allows eligible social housing tenants to buy their house at a reduced price and has been in place since 1980. These statistics relate only to sales by local authorities under the scheme, excluding sales by private registered providers under preserved Right to Buy.