Recruit trainee survey: financial year 2017/18
A tri-service attitude survey on training, facilities, food, support and fairness of treatment.
The recruit trainee survey (RTS) annual reports provide summary statistics on the perceptions of training, facilities, food, support and fairness of treatment of Phase 1 and Phase 2 recruits and trainees.
The RTS was established following an appraisal of initial training by the Defence Operational Capability (DOC) in 2002. These reports were previously published as non-Official Statistics on GOV.UK.
Published 26 July 2018