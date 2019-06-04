Official Statistics

Recorded Dementia Diagnoses April 2019

Number of people diagnosed with Dementia according to GP records up to the 30 April 2019

Published 4 June 2019
From:
NHS Digital

Documents

Recorded Dementia Diagnoses April 2019

http://digital.nhs.uk/pubs/demdiagapr19

Details

The publication will present at England level: recorded prevalence and how this compares with research based studies at different ages, and how prevalence differs at different ages depending on comorbidity; CCG level: the rate of emergency hospital admissions for dementia per person recorded with a dementia diagnosis. The publication will include a time series of the proportion of patients with a recorded diagnosis of dementia who also have a prescription of antipsychotic medication.

Published 4 June 2019