Official Statistics
Personal Social Services Survey of Adult Carers in England 2018-19
Results and analysis from the Personal Social Services Survey of Adult Carers in England for 2018-19.
The survey covers informal, unpaid carers aged 18 or over, caring for a person aged 18 or over, where the carer has been assessed or reviewed, either separately or jointly with the cared-for person, by social services during the 12 months prior to the sample being identified. Carers were sent questionnaires, issued by Councils with Adult Social Services Responsibilities (CASSRs), to seek their opinions on a number of topics that are considered to be indicative of a balanced life alongside their caring role.