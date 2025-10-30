Official Statistics

Personal social services adult social care survey report, England: 2024 to 2025

Official statistics on the outcomes and experiences of users aged 18 and over in receipt of long-term adult social care services in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
30 October 2025

Applies to England

Documents

Personal social services ASCS report, England: 2024 to 2025 - commentary

HTML

Personal social services ASCS report, England: 2024 to 2025 - data quality statement

HTML

Personal social services ASCS report, England: 2024 to 2025 - methodology

HTML

Personal social services ASCS, England: 2024 to 2025 - data quality tables

ODS, 210 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Personal social services ASCS, England: 2024 to 2025 - question responses and demographic data tables

ODS, 1.2 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Personal social services ASCS, England: 2024 to 2025 - time-series data

ODS, 93.5 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Personal social services ASCS report, England: 2024 to 2025 - data pack

ZIP, 1.89 MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Pre-release access list

HTML

Details

This statistical release contains England-level findings from the personal social services adult social care survey (ASCS) undertaken in 2024 to 2025. This national survey takes place every year and is conducted by local authorities that provide or commission adult social care services.

The ASCS asks service users aged 18 and over what they think of the long-term care and support they receive. It provides critical user experience information that is designed to:

  • help the adult social care sector understand more about how services are affecting lives
  • enable service user choice
  • inform service development

This publication consists of:

  • a commentary on the data from 2024 to 2025
  • associated question responses and demographic data tables, and time-series data (in ODS format)
  • a data quality statement and associated data quality tables (in ODS format)
  • the report’s methodology
  • a pre-release access list
  • a zip folder that contains a CSV file of all ASCS data aimed at analysts and guidance on how to use it

This release should be read alongside Personal social services: adult social care survey, England - information and guidance for the 2024 to 2025 survey year, which sets out the guidelines local authorities followed when conducting the survey.

Official statistics on the ASCS prior to 2024 were previously published by NHS England.

Updates to this page

Published 30 October 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page