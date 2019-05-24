National Statistics
NHS Outcomes Framework Indicators May 2019 Release
NHS Outcomes Framework indicator updates
Documents
Details
The NHS Outcomes Framework indicators will be used to hold NHS England to account for the outcomes it delivers through commissioning health services. Indicators from all five domains will be presented at national level with time series (where available).
Published 24 May 2019
Last updated 24 May 2019 + show all updates
Last updated 24 May 2019 + show all updates
- Update to Publication Link
- First published.