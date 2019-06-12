Official Statistics
Nature Connection Index (NCI) Dataset
NCI data explores the link between wellbeing outcomes and pro-environmental behaviour.
Documents
Details
The NCI data is collected via The Monitor of Engagement with the Natural Environment series. The purpose of NCI is to gather evidence on the relative importance of contact with nature and nature connection, the characteristics of experiences in natural environments that are most likely to support nature connection and delivery of outcomes, and the role of childhood experiences in developing nature connection into adulthood.
Published 12 June 2019